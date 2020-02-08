Authorities say a Thai soldier killed at least 20 people in a killing spree

Advertisement

THAILAND – A search is ongoing for a Thai soldier accused of killing at least 20 people in a military-style shootout that then sent buyers to cover after the suspect entered a mall, the said Authorities CNN with.

“We cannot confirm whether hostages have been taken, but we believe that he (the shooter) is still in the Terminal 21 mall. We are working on it,” Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn told CNN on Saturday.

“Right now we’re trying to catch the guy,” said police spokesman Col. Krissana Pattanacharoen. “Both the police and the armed forces were deployed to the region.”

Hours after the killing spree began, heavily armed police led some people out of the mall, as pictures on social media showed.

The police and someone believed to be the alleged armed man were heard when they shouted at each other in a video posted on social media. CNN was unable to independently confirm the authenticity of this video.

The search was still under way on Sunday at 5 a.m. Colonel Krittaya Laoprasobwattana, chief of the Muang Nakhon Ratchasima police station, informed CNN about eight hours after the incident started.

News from the scene showed people leaving the area in pickups and cars as security guards moved around the mall.

The shootout took place in the province of Nakhon Ratchasima known as Korat.

Jon Fielding, a local English teacher, told CNN that he was with a friend at the mall when people started panicking and screaming.

“Everyone ran into the shops and restaurants and barricaded the doors,” he said, adding the word to a mass shooting. “Everyone was really panicked. Everyone looked through the glass and tried to see what exactly happened. “

Fielding said he was with a group of about 20 people who were sheltering in a dark kitchen in the back of a restaurant for five hours. He said the mall was full and hundreds of people were trapped for hours before they were evacuated.

“It’s a huge mall, very busy,” he said. “There must have been thousands of people in the mall.”

“Please be calm and look for a safe place to hide and mute your cell phones,” the nation’s criminal police, which is part of the Thai police force, tweeted to those stuck in the mall, advising them where they were and where they were the number of people to notify them and phone numbers to the police.

“A combined police and military force has started its operation to evacuate people who are stuck in the building,” Lieutenant General Kongcheep Tantravanich said in a statement, adding that officers are doing their best to control the situation.

Facebook said in a statement that it removed suspected armed man’s accounts. There was no evidence that the suspect had used violence.

“We are working around the clock to remove violent content related to this attack,” the statement said. “Our hearts go to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand.”

The main telecommunications authority in Thailand has been reported to have asked Thai broadcasters not to broadcast live material near the mall in order not to interfere with security efforts.

The motive of the armed man is not immediately known, said Pattanacharoen.

The suspect, Army Sub. Lt. Jakrapanth Thomma is an officer in the ammunition battalion who works for the 22nd ammunition battalion, said Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich, defense ministry spokesman.

“In general, any military (officer) would be good at weapons, but this man certainly has more skills,” he said.

Gunmen stole weapons and a Humvee, the official said

The armed man argued with his superior and shot and killed him, Kongcheep said. Then he took the superior’s gun and went around to shoot his colleagues. Apart from the superior, it was not immediately known whether military personnel were killed.

The soldier also stole weapons, including at least one machine gun, and a military humvee from his quarters. Tantravanich was unable to confirm the number of weapons and ammunition.

After the gunman fled his neighborhood, he drove to the mall and shot civilians along the way, Tantravanich said.

The bodies of the 20 people killed were in Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told the Thai Public Broadcasting Service.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had previously expressed condolences to the families of the victims or injuries via a post on his official Twitter page.

