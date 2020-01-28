Australian woman dies in cake-eating competition

Advertisement

Published 10:15 AM, January 28, 2020

Updated 10:15 AM, January 28, 2020

SYDNEY, Australia – A woman died while participating in a cake-eating competition to celebrate Australia Day, local media reported Monday, January 27.

Paramedics were called to a pub in the state of Queensland on Sunday afternoon after a woman was involved in a “medical incident.”

Public service broadcaster ABC reported that the 60-year-old had an attack after “putting a lamington in her mouth”.

Lamingtons, a traditional Australian dessert, are cubic sponge cakes dipped in chocolate and covered with shredded coconut.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in the coastal town of Hervey Bay, but died later, ABC reported.

She was a participant in the annual Australia Day Lamington and Meat Pie food competition at the Beach House Hotel.

In a post on Facebook, management and employees expressed their “deepest condolences” to the friends and family of the woman.

“We acknowledge and thank our supportive customers, staff and the Queensland Ambulance Service for their prompt and professional response as this tragic incident unfolded,” the post said.

“The hotel staff provided professional support, while our thoughts remain firmly with the family during this challenging time.”

The police said that death was not suspected and that a report would be prepared for the coroner. – Rappler.com

