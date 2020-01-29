Australian scientists 'first to' grow new corona virus outside of China

Advertisement

SYDNEY, Australia – Scientists in Australia have successfully replicated the deadly Wuhan corona virus, which they believe would be a “game changer” in the fight against a deadly epidemic that has affected thousands of people.

The Doherty Institute in Melbourne announced Wednesday, January 29, that it had cultured the new corona virus in cell culture from a patient sample, the first time the virus was replicated outside of China.

“Having the real virus means we now have the ability to validate and verify all test methods and compare their sensitivities and specificities,” said Julian Druce, laboratory leader for virus identification.

“It will be a game changer for diagnosis.”

China was able to quickly sequence and make public the coronavirus genome, allowing scientists around the world to develop diagnostic tools and win praise for its efforts, as opposed to the SARS outbreak of 2002-2003.

However, China itself has not shared the virus with laboratories worldwide – which the Australian lab will now do through the World Health Organization (WHO) – although the WHO announced on Tuesday January 28 that Beijing has agreed to allow a team of international experts to land with to work with their Chinese counterparts.

Doherty Institute Deputy Director Mike Catton said the new finding meant that scientists could now make an antibody test that would detect the corona virus in patients who had no symptoms.

“An antibody test will allow us to test suspect patients afterwards, so that we can get a more accurate picture of how widespread the virus is, and therefore, among other things, the actual death rate,” he said.

“It will also help in assessing the effectiveness of test vaccines.”

Governments, universities and medical companies around the world are racing to develop a corona virus vaccine, a process that can take months.

The virus, believed to come from a wild animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 4,500 people in China and killed more than 100 people.

More than 50 million people have been locked up in and around Wuhan in an attempt by the authorities to stop an infection that has since spread to more than 15 countries. – Rappler.com

