Australian Open 2020 schedule: TV channels, dates and times for each game at Melbourne Park

It’s time for the first Grand Slam of the year.
The Australian Open starts on Monday with the two-week tournament in Melbourne. Last year’s winners Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are expected to play a major role this year as well.
Elsewhere in the women’s tournament, Serena Williams continues her search for a record-breaking 24th championship title in a crowded field. Bianca Andreescu, who defeated Williams at the 2019 US Open, is not playing in Australia due to a knee injury, but there are many other potentially tough games ahead.
As usual, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are also represented for the men. Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be the favorites to end the Big 3’s 12-slam series.
Below is the full Australian Open 2020 schedule with information on daily TV coverage and the order of games for each round.
Australian Open 2020 schedule
In Australia, the 2020 Australian Open begins on Monday, January 20, and takes place daily for the next two weeks. The closing is Sunday, February 2nd. The men’s and women’s tournaments will be split up for the semi-finals, January 30th and January 31st, the women’s final on February 1st and the men’s final on February 2nd.
Due to the time difference, the first games of the tournament in the USA will take place on Sunday, January 19.
Below is a round breakdown of the schedule for men and women.
Australian Open TV channels, live coverage
The Australian Open is broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN +. The tournament will be broadcast live on WatchESPN. The ESPN + broadcasts are single games and take place during the first 10 days of the tournament.
date
Round
Time (ET)
TV channel
Sunday January 19th
First round
7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)
ESPN2
Monday 20th January
First round
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)
ESPN2
First round
9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)
ESPN2
Tuesday January 21
First round
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)
ESPN2
Second round
9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)
ESPN2
Wednesday January 22nd
Second round
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)
ESPN2
Second round
9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)
ESPN2
Thursday January 23
Second round
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)
ESPN2
Third round
9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)
ESPN2
Friday January 24th
Third round
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (repeat)
ESPN2
Third round
9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)
ESPN2
Saturday, January 25th
Third round
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (repetition)
ESPN2
second round
9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)
ESPN2
Sunday January 26th
second round
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. (playback)
ESPN2
second round
9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)
ESPN2
Monday, January 27th
second round
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)
ESPN2
Quarter final
9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m., 3:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. (Live)
ESPN2
Tuesday January 28th
Quarter final
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)
ESPN2
Quarter final
9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m., 3:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. (Live)
ESPN2
Wednesday January 29th
Quarter final
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)
ESPN2
Women’s Semifinals
10 p.m. – 2 a.m. (live)
ESPN2
Men’s semifinals No. 1
3:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. (Live)
ESPN, ESPN deported
Thursday January 30th
Men’s semifinals No. 1
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)
ESPN
Men’s semifinals No. 2
3:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. (Live)
ESPN, ESPN deported
Friday January 31st
Men’s semifinals No. 2
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)
ESPN2
women’s final
3:30 AM – 5:30 AM (Live)
ESPN, ESPN deported
Saturday February 1st
women’s final
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. (playback)
ESPN2
Men’s final
3:30 AM – 6:30 AM (Live)
ESPN, ESPN deported
Sunday February 2nd
Men’s final
8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (playback)
ESPN2