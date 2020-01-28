Australian Open 2020 schedule: TV channels, dates and times for each game at Melbourne Park

Advertisement

It’s time for the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Australian Open starts on Monday with the two-week tournament in Melbourne. Last year’s winners Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are expected to play a major role this year as well.

Elsewhere in the women’s tournament, Serena Williams continues her search for a record-breaking 24th championship title in a crowded field. Bianca Andreescu, who defeated Williams at the 2019 US Open, is not playing in Australia due to a knee injury, but there are many other potentially tough games ahead.

As usual, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are also represented for the men. Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be the favorites to end the Big 3’s 12-slam series.

Below is the full Australian Open 2020 schedule with information on daily TV coverage and the order of games for each round.

Australian Open 2020 schedule

In Australia, the 2020 Australian Open begins on Monday, January 20, and takes place daily for the next two weeks. The closing is Sunday, February 2nd. The men’s and women’s tournaments will be split up for the semi-finals, January 30th and January 31st, the women’s final on February 1st and the men’s final on February 2nd.

Due to the time difference, the first games of the tournament in the USA will take place on Sunday, January 19.

Below is a round breakdown of the schedule for men and women.

Australian Open TV channels, live coverage

The Australian Open is broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN +. The tournament will be broadcast live on WatchESPN. The ESPN + broadcasts are single games and take place during the first 10 days of the tournament.

date

Round

Time (ET)

TV channel

Sunday January 19th

First round

7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)

ESPN2

Monday 20th January

First round

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)

ESPN2

First round

9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)

ESPN2

Tuesday January 21

First round

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)

ESPN2

Second round

9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)

ESPN2

Wednesday January 22nd

Second round

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)

ESPN2

Second round

9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)

ESPN2

Thursday January 23

Second round

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)

ESPN2

Third round

9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)

ESPN2

Friday January 24th

Third round

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (repeat)

ESPN2

Third round

9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)

ESPN2

Saturday, January 25th

Third round

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (repetition)

ESPN2

second round

9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)

ESPN2

Sunday January 26th

second round

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. (playback)

ESPN2

second round

9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. (live)

ESPN2

Monday, January 27th

second round

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)

ESPN2

Quarter final

9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m., 3:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. (Live)

ESPN2

Tuesday January 28th

Quarter final

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)

ESPN2

Quarter final

9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m., 3:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. (Live)

ESPN2

Wednesday January 29th

Quarter final

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)

ESPN2

Women’s Semifinals

10 p.m. – 2 a.m. (live)

ESPN2

Men’s semifinals No. 1

3:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. (Live)

ESPN, ESPN deported

Thursday January 30th

Men’s semifinals No. 1

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)

ESPN

Men’s semifinals No. 2

3:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. (Live)

ESPN, ESPN deported

Friday January 31st

Men’s semifinals No. 2

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (repetition)

ESPN2

women’s final

3:30 AM – 5:30 AM (Live)

ESPN, ESPN deported

Saturday February 1st

women’s final

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. (playback)

ESPN2

Men’s final

3:30 AM – 6:30 AM (Live)

ESPN, ESPN deported

Sunday February 2nd

Men’s final

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (playback)

ESPN2

