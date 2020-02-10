Australian comedy A Moody Christmas Being Remade by Fox as a limited series

Advertisement

After more than five years of improvement, Fox recently ordered A Moody Christmas, an adaptation of the Australian mini series with the same title, our sister publication Selection studies.

In the six-part comedy, viewers are introduced to Dan Moody, who is happy about the holidays with his troubled household and whose members keep great secrets and techniques. Although the Christmas celebrations of the Moody household were adopted in each episode of the unique sequence, they all happened in several years.

Trent O’Donnell and Phil Lloyd, the unique creators of the sequence, will produce Fox’s adaptation together with Jason Burrows and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum. Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill will write the brand new model and will also act as government producers. Greenberg will lead.

No casting information or planning details are currently available.

Take a look at the trailer of the unique model that aired on ABC (Australian Broadcasting Company) in 2012 and shows what Fox ‘Moody Christmas has to offer Write a comment along with your ideas.

