Advertisement

SYDNEY, Australia – Australia plans to evacuate its citizens from the epicenter of the deadly virus outbreak in China and place them in quarantine on an island normally used to detain asylum seekers, according to proposals revealed on Wednesday, January 29.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that “vulnerable” Australians – including children and the elderly – and short-term visitors to Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province would be given priority in extraction efforts.

Advertisement

Officials said that around 600 Australians were known in the area, which has been locked up in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. (READ: Experts say the outbreak of the China virus will last at least months)

Morrison said that Australia was working with New Zealand on the operation and would try to help the Pacific countries to evacuate their citizens wherever possible, but his “top priority right now is the safety of Australians.”

“I emphasize that there is a fairly limited window here and we are going very, very quickly to ensure that we can put this plan together and put the operation together,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra. (READ: WHO is still investigating whether the Chinese virus can spread before the symptoms occur)

“I emphasize that this will happen on a last-in-first-out basis.”

Morrison said they would be quarantined for 14 days on Christmas Island, known for its notorious immigration detention center that was used to hold asylum seekers trying to reach Australia by boat.

“The defense forces have the task of identifying overflow facilities where necessary and also to provide logistical and other support needed to support operations on Christmas Island,” he added.

He also tried to downplay expectations about how many Australians could be evacuated from Wuhan.

“I want to emphasize that we cannot guarantee that this operation will succeed and I also want to emphasize very clearly that we may not be in a position if we can do this one time to do it another time,” he said .

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that Australia requested permission from the Chinese authorities to have its citizens leave Wuhan, with Australian consular officials traveling from Shanghai to coordinate efforts.

Japan and the United States have already evacuated hundreds of civilians from Wuhan.

The virus, believed to have originated in a wild-animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected nearly 6,000 people in China and killed more than 130 people.

More than 50 million people have been locked up in and around Wuhan in an attempt by the authorities to stop an infection that has since spread to more than 15 countries.

Five people in Australia have been treated for the virus and are said to be in a stable state. There are no confirmed cases of human-to-human transmission in Australia to date. – Rappler.com

. (TagsToTranslate) Australia

Advertisement