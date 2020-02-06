Aurora police warn against fraud with money orders against young people

Advertisement

AURORA, Colo. – It’s a new twist on an old scam: thieves target teenagers and get away with thousands of dollars in some cases. The Aurora police only blew up a ring after a five-month investigation.

The economic crime department of the Aurora Police Department began investigating a counterfeit fraud aimed at schoolchildren in July 2019. The suspects used social media to trick young people into providing their bank account information. The victims were promised a small portion of the cash in return for using their bank accounts. But the suspects who used fake money orders and the victims lost thousands and are financially responsible for the money lost.

A comprehensive investigation enabled investigators to identify the three suspects and locate additional victims. The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Hussein Farah, 19-year-old Abdihakiin Hassan and a 16-year-old man.

One victim explained how the scam worked: “He made a story about his parents, who went through a difficult time. So he asked for my bank account, my cell phone password and my PIN. Then he said he needed my card to physically deposit the money into my account. Because of his sad story, I gave him my card and PIN number. He put the fake $ 3,000 transfer into my account. Since it was not an actual check, but a money order, the three to five working days did not have to be processed. The next day he went and took out all the money. We found that my account was $ 3,000 negative. I knew I had big problems with my father. That would be money that I would have to pay back. “

Investigators say this type of fraud is becoming more common and has been reported in other parts of the metro area.

“Usually it’s just a variation of the same old scam. Whenever someone puts a check on your account and wants to send or return money, it’s a scam. That’s all there is. These people went out and targeted aimed at younger people to tear them down and take advantage of them. They have been tempted to disclose their personal information but are now being held financially accountable. It is a major blow to them and the family, “said Sgt. Daniel Courtenay.

The suspects are accused of buying a money order for a small amount, using wite-out to clear the amount.

“It takes a few days for someone to see this check and realize it’s a fake. Here’s how they get away with it: They clean the money,” said Courtenay.

And banks make the victims financially responsible. Courtenay wants parents to know and monitor young people’s bank accounts.

The Aurora Police Department urges parents to speak to their children because they believe that other victims of this program may be affected. Victims may hesitate to report because they fear they will be charged. However, the APD and the district attorney’s office will review each case and, as in this case, can assume that they are innocent victims who have been forced into the system by the suspects.

The victim in this case has a warning to other teenagers: “I felt cheated because I felt bad for him, pityed him, tried to do him a favor, and it went back to me. Do not share your bank account and PIN number with anyone, whether you trust them or not. Remember simple money is not good money. It will never be good money. It will always be dirty money. “

