Aurora police focus on violent criminals and take weapons off the streets

AURORA, Colo. – The Aurora police started 2020 in a positive direction between the establishment of a violent crime task force and the withdrawal of 46 firearms from the hands of criminals in January.

“Protecting the public is really what matters,” said Terry Brown, chief of the APD Metro Division.

Brown and other department heads set up a violent crime task force this week in hopes that detection of certain criminals will interfere with the crime fight in Aurora.

“Targeting a violent criminal and taking a violent criminal off the street will affect several different categories of crime,” Brown said.

The weapons used to commit crimes in Aurora have increased by 84 percent since 2014. The number of weapons recovered by the Aurora police has almost doubled over this period.

Guns stolen during crimes are also increasing. This mainly occurs in the event of break-ins and thefts (usually from a motor vehicle). This could be avoided if people properly secure their weapons.

“Someone who’s not afraid to pull the trigger, it’s a murder waiting to be done,” Brown said.

Historically, Brown says a large percentage of the department’s weapons are stolen. The police will target audiences who steal weapons or buy them in bulk to sell to gangs. Some of the weapons they have recovered come from the community and are usually stolen from people’s houses or cars. That’s why the police emphasize the importance of responsible gun owners securing their firearms.

“We need to work with the community,” said Brown. “We cannot tackle these problems alone.”

According to Brown, Aurora is not the only place to deal with the problem.

“It’s a problem across the subway,” he said.

The Aurora police recommend that the gun is always kept in a secure or locked area and that the make, model and serial number are available in the event of theft so that it can be properly stored in a police database.

