Metalcore stars August Burns Red will release their eighth studio album, Guardians, this spring. Ahead of the LP, the band shared the music video in the style of a graphic novel for the main role of the album, “Defender”.

Guardians arrives on April 3, mid-August in Burns Red’s upcoming North America tour with Killswitch Engage.

Last year the band released the EP Phantom Sessions, which collected outtakes from 2017’s Phantom Anthem album. Otherwise, “Defender” is August Burns Red’s first new music in years and the band returned with a brutal track. The comic animation for the video was created by Dan Fusselman.

“The song” Defender “is about this person coming in and punching you and being in your corner in tough times,” guitarist Brent Rambler said in a press release. “I am a real comic book fan and thought that the texts could easily become a fantastic animated short story – as if the pages of a comic were brought to life. Fortunately everyone agreed and we have this sick video that fits the song. “

For Guardians, guitarist JB Brubaker and bass player Dustin Davidson worked closely together to compose the songs. Brubaker described this as the band’s most collaborative effort to date.

“Guardians is the culmination of a complete and comprehensive team effort,” said Brubaker. “Dustin and I have worked together musically more than ever. Jake [Luhrs] and Brent have worked together more than ever before. Matt [Greiner] dropped more drum ideas from us than we could even understand. It was the most time we have ever spent in the studio for an album. We are all so proud of this album and can’t wait to share it with the world. “

Pre-orders are available through Fearless Records. Watch the video for “Defender” and look at the album cover and track list below.

Get tickets for August Burns Red’s upcoming tour with Killswitch Engage here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48L67oBBvHQ [/ embed]

Guardians Artwork:

Guardians tracklist:

01. The narrative

02. bones

03. Priority

04. Defender

05. Lighthouse

06. Fragmented memory

07. ties that bind

08 Bloodletter

09. Instinctively extinct

10. Empty sky

11. Three wells