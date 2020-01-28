Attack on Taliban on Afghan police base kills 11

Advertisement

Published: January 28, 2020 1:16:13 PM

The Taliban currently control or control about half the country.

Taliban militants attacked a police base in northern Afghanistan, killing 11, possibly with the help of at least one of the police officers inside, local officials said Tuesday.

The insurgents first conquered a checkpoint near the base at the end of Monday, and apparently were able to easily break through the compound because a sympathetic policeman opened a door for them.

These details were provided by Mabobullah Ghafari, a provincial councilor in Baghlan province where the attack took place. A local police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to explain reporters about the attack, also gave the same account.

Insider attacks have been steady during the 18-year conflict in Afghanistan, with US and NATO forces most often targeted. But when Afghan security forces are the target, the number of victims is often much higher.

Last July two American servants were killed by an Afghan soldier in the southern province of Kandahar. The shooter was injured and was arrested. Three US soldiers were wounded in September when a member of the Afghan civil order police shot at a military convoy, also in Kandahar.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack on the outskirts of Puli Khumri, the provincial capital of Baghlan. But the Taliban has a strong presence in the province and often focuses on Afghan security forces in and around the city.

Last September the insurgents attacked Puli Khumri and blocked the main highway from the city to the capital Kabul for more than a week.

The Taliban currently control or control about half the country.

The US and the Taliban are currently trying to negotiate a reduction in hostilities or a ceasefire. That would make it possible to sign a peace agreement that could take an estimated 13,000 US troops home and pave the way for a broader post-war deal for Afghans.

