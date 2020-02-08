Attack of the fact checking clones

Advertisement

Under President Trump, the address of the Union state became the Super Bowl for the left-wing “fact checkers”. It doesn’t matter whether Republicans and Independents enjoyed them immensely. Like Nancy Pelosi, these journalists want to tear his speech apart because it is somehow overcrowded with “falsehoods”.

However, these supposedly “independent” guards are failing to review the Democratic Party’s response that Gretchen Whitmer, who was elected governor of Michigan in 2018, offered this year.

– AP, as usual only owned by POTUS, under the heading “Trump’s exaggerated ‘big American comeback’. “They offered nine trials for Trump’s truthfulness and no factual trials on Whitmer.

– The Washington Post – Glenn Kessler, who insists that Trump has more than 16,200 “false or misleading claims” during his presidency, offered 31 checks from Donald Trump and zero from Whitmer.

– PolitiFact offered 21 reviews of Trump’s speech and nothing about Whitmer. In fact, PolitiFact has no site about Whitmer. You never rated them. (They have a page for “Snooki” from MTV’s Jersey Shore.)

– FactCheck.org offered 14 checks from Trump, and one sentence about how Whitmer wrongly said that Trump’s wages “stagnated”.

– The New York Times stacked 36 reviews of Trump’s speech and then offered two on Whitmer, including rubbish from the stagnation of wages.

Somehow, these last two outlets look “fairer and more balanced” by merely bowing to the idea that the Democratic response isn’t a perfectly shaped bouquet of flowery truth. Add up all of these ratings and Trump had 111 fact checks on Whitmer’s three.

Trump loves to brag and exaggerate, so it’s easy to throw your little “pinocchios” when Trump claims the lowest undeclared unemployment in American history, if only measured since 1972. What the fact-checkers are doing is asterisking successes to distract from the undeniable fact that unemployment is at record lows for blacks, Hispanics, women, the disabled, and all other group democrats who claim to be champions.

National Review’s David Harsanyi offered a great article in which he only took apart the Washington Post check and called these fact-checkers “Janissaries of the Obama Legacy” in one piece about Trump’s speech. “The result was” a litany of partisan arguments disguised as factual corrections. “

The best part was Harsanyi’s astonishment at Trump’s assessment that the United States has become by far the number one oil and gas producer in the world thanks to its “bold regulatory reduction campaign.” It is true that America became number one in Obama’s second term. But does Obama deserve recognition?

Obama ran for president and promised to cut power, coal and oil. A Republican Congress and the Supreme Court thwarted his plans. Harsanyi notes, “It’s a bit of a trick to criticize Trump not only for boasting about oil and gas exploration, but also for Obama, who has done everything in his power – including banning drilling in most inhibit public areas – exploration and production. “

Have these Obama defenders prepared for the attack on Obama’s address on the state of the Union? A quick look at Obama’s speech in 2012, his reelection year, showed that PolitiFact could only do three factual checks for Obama – and two for Marco Rubio’s republican rebuttal – compared to the 21-0 win against Trump.

Somebody should check PolitiFact boss Angie Drobnic Holan every time she claims, “PolitiFact wants to present real facts that are not affected by the agenda or prejudices.” This is “Pants On Fire”.