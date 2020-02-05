Athletes and gourmets come together for a good cause

Advertisement

Professional athletes and top chefs have teamed up with cocktails and delicacies to boost the money for the enCourage Youngsters base.

The TAO Group’s chief and companion, Ralph Scamardella, teamed up with NBA legends John Starks and Charles Smith on Tuesday night, along with NFL stars Brent QVale, Erik Coleman, Howard Cross and Tony Richardson.

Chefs from Bagatelle, Magnificence & Essex, Ben & Jacks Steakhouse, Butter, Serendipity 3, Tao Group, Osteria Morini and Extra hotspots served small appetizers to participants while competing for prizes to raise money for children with medical challenges increase their households.

“I am so excited to have people here who can be invested in the wellbeing and wellbeing of sick children,” Inspirational President Michele Corridor informed the Six website. “Three million children are hospitalized every year, and we really need to be able to get in touch with everyone. We started here in the New York metropolis and are mostly in the three-state area on the freeway and are trying to develop across the country. “

She added: “If you can heal your entire household, and if you make them feel really good, and if you can help them put those concerns aside, we assume that this is a great distance away Represents the direction of body therapy. “

Sporting activities anchor Scott Stanford hosted the event.