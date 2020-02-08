Advertisement

Actor Suniel Shetty has responded to rumors that his daughter, actress Athiya Shetty, is going out with cricketer KL Rahul. “I have no relationship and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it’s true, then you (media) come and tell me and we’ll talk about it. If you don’t know, how can you?” you ask me? “said Shetty.

Athiya and KL Rahul sparked rumors that they might be dating after partying and on vacation. They haven’t made it official yet, but their frequent public appearances have wiggled their tongues.

Shetty interacted with the media at a clothing brand promotional event. At the event, he also drew attention to the upcoming Bollywood debut of his son Ahan Shetty. Ahan will make his debut in Milan Luthrias Tadap against Tara Sutaria. The film is a Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”. The Hindi remake is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

“I think whoever debuts with Sajid Bhai feels safe and Ahan is in the right room. He is associated with a good film with a good theme, music and a good director. So he just has to work hard and if God does it The blessing is with him, he will move forward, otherwise he will have to fight like everyone else, “said Suniel Shetty.

The seasoned actor returns to the screens in Sanjay Gupta’s “Mumbai Saga” this year and has also spoken about this film.

“I haven’t finished filming this film yet. I play a little role in ‘Mumbai Saga’. I’m part of it because the movie’s creators offered me some kind of character. It always felt like it. It’s fantastic to be part of Sanjay Gupta’s films – be it “Kaante” or “Shootout at Lokhandwala”, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, but directed by Sanjay Gupta, it always feels good to work with him Movies with men “It feels good to be part of the men’s team,” said Shetty.

“Mumbai Saga” is a gangster drama with John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, the Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Samir Soni and Amole Gupte. The film takes place in Mumbai in the 1980s and 1990s.

History shows the changing face of Mumbai – how mills were closed in the 1980s and 1990s to make room for shopping centers and high-rise buildings in prime Mumbai locations.

Mumbai Saga is scheduled to be released on June 19.

