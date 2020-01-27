ATARI theme hotel chain to open this year

Advertisement

Credit: DC Comics

Atari® – one of the most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers in the world – today announced an agreement with GSD Group – a leading agency for innovation and strategy, led by founder Shelly Murphy and its partner Napoleon Smith III – to acquire the rights to build video games – on the theme of Atari hotels in the United States, with the first innovative location in Phoenix, AZ later this year.

Atari, a pioneer in the video game industry, is launching an exciting new concept: a unique hosting experience combining the iconic brand with a unique destination on the theme of video games. Atari hotels enhance hotel entertainment with fully immersive experiences for all ages and play abilities, including the latest VR and AR (virtual and augmented reality) technologies. Some hotels will also include state-of-the-art venues and studios to host esports events.

Conceptual art

Credit: GSD Group

The development and design of the hotel is led by the GSD group of Shelly Murphy and Napoleon Smith III, producer of the reboot of the teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise. True North Studio, one of Phoenix, Arizona’s leading real estate developers – currently working alongside the GSD Group and Steve Wozniak’s Woz Foundation for Innovation – will develop the first branded Atari hotel.

“We are delighted to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the very first Atari brand hotels in the United States. Together, we will build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay, ”said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. “Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnicities and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to appreciate this new concept of hotel.”

Over 2.5 billion players worldwide spent more than $ 152.1 billion (US) on games in 2019 alone; an increase of + 9.6% over one year. One of the most distinctive trends in the game is that players gravitate towards recognizable intellectual property. Atari Hotels will deliver exactly that to consumers, marrying the origins of the game and the future of the booming industry into a fun and unique travel destination.

Conceptual art

Credit: GSD Group

“When creating this brand new hotel concept, we knew Atari would be the perfect way to give customers the” nostalgic, retro and modern “look and feel we were looking for. Let’s face it, how cool will it be to stay inside an Atari ?! “Said Napoleon Smith III.

“The Atari Hotels will be the first of their kind in the United States, offering players of all ages the ultimate in immersive entertainment and all aspects of the game. We are delighted to be working on this project with such great partners and to win a big win in Arizona, “added Shelly Murphy.

The first of the Atari hotels is slated to open in 2020 in Phoenix, AZ, with first additional hotels slated for Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose. For more information on Atari hotels, please visit www.atarihotels.com.

