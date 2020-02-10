Advertisement

By:

|

Published: February 10, 2020, 7:09:47 am

The AU leaders’ meeting in Addis Ababa was asked to silence the continent’s weapons. (AFP / M. Tewelde / DW)

Advertisement

The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, told the leaders of the bloc, which had held its annual summit in Addis Ababa, that new crises in Cameroon and Mozambique had led to ongoing conflicts in Libya and South Sudan.

The continent was “hampered by terrorism, inter-communal conflicts and pre- and post-election crises,” said Mahamat.

However, he noted the progress in the Central African Republic and Sudan after the civil uprising and reiterated the AU’s intention to find “African solutions to African problems”.

Ramaphosa takes over as AU chair

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who took over the presidency of the AU from Egyptian ruler Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, said he is planning two summits in May to deal with conflict resolution and the other with free trade on the African continent.

Mahamat, a native of Chad, said the main causes of African conflict are poverty and social exclusion.

Full UN support for AU initiative

When visiting the summit, United Nations head Antonio Guterres said human rights and sustainable development were at stake and the AU’s initiative was fully supported by the UN.

Guterres responded to the AU’s complaints that it would not support Libya and spoke of a “new framework for cooperation” to address the ambiguity surrounding funding for AU involvement in peacekeeping missions.

On Friday, the International Crisis Group’s think tank asked the AU to conclude an agreement that would fund 75% of the UN peacekeeping missions if approved by the UN Security Council.

Guterres said that African peacekeeping contributions must be adequately and predictably funded.

Merkel visited Ramaphosa

Last Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel, who visited Ramaphosa in Pretoria, said that the African nations must be involved in working out a solution in Libya.

Libya, a migration channel, has been in turmoil since the fall of dictator Muamar Gaddafi in 2011 and is now a proxy fighting zone for General Khalifa Haftar to fight the United Nations-backed Fayez al-Serraj government in Tripoli.

Ramaphosa had told Merkel that he expected a “much clearer African position” on Libya after the Addis Ababa summit.

Mediation offer for South Sudan

To initiate new mediation efforts in South Sudan, Ramaphosa met separately on the eve of the summit with President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar.

The rival leaders face an extended deadline for February 22 to form a government with shared power after two failed attempts.

The civil war in South Sudan, which started in 2013, killed 380,000 people and millions of people in great poverty.

Also on Sunday, the AU announced that the Democratic Republic of the Congo to South Africa would take over the block’s Rotary Chair in 2021.

In mid-January, French President Emmanuel Macron received West African heads of state from the vast Sahel region, including Chad and Mali, where extremist fighters move with little difficulty.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.