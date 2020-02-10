At the Beyonce & JAY-Z Oscars Party, Adele shows weight loss after a 30 kg thinner frame in a sparkling dress

Advertisement

Adele looked thinner than ever when she posed for a happy photo with a journalist at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscars on the evening of February 9th.

AdeleThe 31-year-old turned heads on February 9 when she confirmed as much as Beyonce and Jay-Z’S Oscars sometimes want to be great in a leopard print costume! The singer confirmed a slim body inside the glittering costume when she took the opportunity to take a smiling picture with a journalist at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, CA. In addition to her modern outfit, she rocked a pair of hoops and had her hair curled.

Since the attractive picture was approaching the Internet, the followers could not give any indication of how beautiful the British splendor was. “Impressive! To Adele,” wrote an Instagram follower. “So cute,” enthused another. Others left the wreath and heart-eyed emojis behind, and some admitted that they didn’t even recognize the “Hey” crooner.

The brand new, eye-catching picture of Adele can be seen after showing her weight loss for the first time in a Christmas picture. The beautiful star admitted that she had lost a full 100 kilos when she spoke to the student at Elon College Lexi Larson “She said she mislaid something like 100 pounds and that it is such a mixed, optimistic expertise,” advised Lexi Individuals about her interaction with The Award-Winning Singer. “She seemed so pleased and he or she thought it was great. She actually seemed to be convinced. “

Advertisement

Check out this post on Instagram

Na wczorajszej prywatnej imprezie Beyoncé i Jaya Z rozmawiałam z Adele o… butach (Adele na zdjęciu po zrzuceniu chyba z 30kg!), A Jay Z uczył mnie imprezowego układu tanecznego. Wiem, że brzmi to surrealistycznie. Ale posłuchajcie od początku… Tylko okay. 200 osób, na małej, klubowej przestrzeni, z najlepszą muzyką, zakazem robienia zdjęć (powyższe to wyjątek poimprezowy). Ulica zamknięta i pilnie strzeżona, wejście kuchennymi drzwiami, żeby nie dało się nikogo sfotografować. Impreza, na której wszyscy mogą się wyluzować i zaszaleć! Każdy dostaje na wejściu… kapcie (never weszłam w tę opcję) i bawi się bez skrępowania do białego rana. Zaczęło się od rozmowy z Adele o moich szpilkach (namawiała mnie na kapcie które sama miała na nogach). Szczerze, never poznałam jej bo jest teraz szczupła jak przecinek! Gadałyśmy zaśmiewając się do momentu kiedy powiedziała jak się nazywa… Rozmowa z Adele była przepustką do miłej konwersacji z Rihanną. A później już było totalne szaleństwo! Jay Z is a city that deals with the name of the city and the name of the city mój taniec z Jayem Z. Klan Kardashianek (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe) bawił się we własnym gronie. Kanye West i Travis Scott has a radio jam session gospodarzy. Popis na scenie dał Puff Daddy, a pod sceną parkietem zawładnęli jedo synowie. Charlize Theron zaproponowała mi kawałek pizzy, kiedy and ciekawości zajrzałam do pudełka które niosła (makes jedzenia była do wyboru pizza, kawior, ostrygi lub homary). W towarzystwie Lany del Rey by Jo Jo Rabbit – Taika Waititi, z nim rozmawiałam najdłużej, o jedo filmie, który uwielbiam. Margot Robbie, Adriana Lima, Jessica Alba, Jeff Bezos, Timothe Chalamet, Spike Lee, Reese Whiterspoon followed … in the morning at 7:00 am …

A submit shared by Kinga Rusin – Official Profile (@kingarusin) on February 10, 2020 at 9:42 am PST

Adele’s former coach Camila Goodis EXCLUSIVE spoke with Hollywood Life on January 25, revealing that she believes the mother’s motivation to lose the load was the divorce from her ex Simon Konecki, 45. “She’s definitely a happy person. She divorced and I think that’s a fantastic motivation to feel really good, even better than you. I’m divorced myself and after my divorce I think about it: “What? I’m going to look at the perfect model of mine, not for him or for anyone. For myself,” advised Camila EXCLUSIVELY about her former buyer. “And I think she did. In general, the perfect factor for something that is actually optimistic in your life … I think it may have been a really optimistic factor in your life to experience this divorce. As a result, she looked incredible. “