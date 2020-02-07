At least two Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis violated over Trump's plan

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Ramallah, West Bank |

Published: February 7, 2020, 3:21:32 pm

At least two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank, and 16 Israelis were injured on Thursday in a wave of violence that broke out amidst Palestinian rage over a US peace plan.

In Jerusalem, an Arab citizen of Israel was killed after shooting and wounding an Israeli paramilitary border policeman at the entrance to the walled old city. The Israeli authorities described this as politically motivated.

The peace proposal announced on January 28 by US President Donald Trump would give Israel most of what it was looking for in decades of conflict, including the controversial Holy City of Jerusalem and almost all of the occupied country on which it settled.

In the face of increasing violence, the Israeli military said it was sending reinforcements to the West Bank, where Israeli troops shot a 19-year-old man in clashes in the city of Jenin. Palestinians said he threw stones at soldiers who destroyed the home of a Palestinian who murdered a Jewish settler in 2018.

In another incident in Jenin, a Palestinian officer at the police station was killed by the Palestinian authorities because of Israeli shots. Israeli officials did not comment, and the Israeli media reported that he was accidentally shot by troops.

In a scene reminiscent of a wave of Palestinian road attacks in 2015, Israeli soldiers were hit by a car on a sidewalk in Jerusalem and at least 14 injured, the Israeli police said.

The attacker fled and was arrested later in the day, the Israeli military said without immediately identifying the driver. Israel’s YNet news website identified him as a 25-year-old Palestinian.

On the way to a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, a suspected Palestinian shooter slightly wounded an Israeli soldier before he fled, the Israeli military said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Israel for the deaths and linked them to what Trump described as the “deal of the century”.

Trump’s chief adviser, Jared Kushner, the face of the U.S. plan, said Abbas had some responsibility for the increase in violence.

“I think he has a responsibility,” Kushner said of Abbas after he informed the United Nations Security Council ambassadors about the details of the plan. “He calls for days of anger and said that before he even saw the plan.”

Kushner added that he had personally met Abbas four times when he was working on the proposal, but “they decided not to see us again.”

The Palestinians, who have long shunned the Trump administration and accused it of prejudice against Israel, say the plan is lagging far behind their calls for a viable independent state and other rights.

Israel supports the Trump plan. The Arab League is against it, while the European Union has rejected parts of it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited the Israeli security forces in the West Bank after the Thursday incident, also accused Abbas of calling for violence.

“We will do everything we can to protect our security, define our borders and secure our future,” said Netanyahu in a statement. “We’ll do it with you or without you.”

On Wednesday, Israeli forces shot a 17-year-old Palestinian elsewhere in the West Bank. He had thrown a fire bomb on him in a violent protest against Trump’s plan. It was the first death since the blueprint was announced.

The border between Israel and Gaza was also shaken by several days of violence.

Palestinians have fired mortar fire, rockets and explosives into balloons at Israel, which caused panic but did not cause serious casualties. Israel has carried out nightly air strikes against the sites of ruling Hamas Islamists in the Gaza Strip.

