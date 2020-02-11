At least five killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul: officials

Advertisement

By: PTI | Kabul |

Published: February 11, 2020, 12:15:19 pm

Security forces near Afghan suicide bombers. (REUTERS / Omar Sobhani)

A suicide attack shook the Afghan capital Kabul early Tuesday and, according to official reports, killed at least five people in the first major attack in the city in months.

No group immediately took responsibility for the attack that took place after almost three months of relative calm in the capital.

“Around 7:00 am this morning, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives. Five people were killed, including two civilians and three military personnel. Twelve were wounded, including five civilians, ”said Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

The Department of Defense confirmed the death toll, but reported a smaller number for the injured. At least six people were injured in the attack.

A witness near the scene in West Kabul said the explosion happened near Marshal Fahim’s military academy.

“It was a big explosion that shook our house. After that we also heard gunfire. Ambulances quickly rushed to the area, ”local Samiullah told AFP.

The Kabul police chief confirmed the whereabouts, according to a local radio station.

In recent weeks, the Taliban has failed to attack large urban centers to keep talks with the United States on track, even though the violence in the provinces has continued.

The last major attack in Kabul was in November when at least 12 people were killed after an explosive-packed minivan crashed into a vehicle carrying foreigners during rush hour.

Four foreigners were among the injured.

The military academy has been the scene of several attacks in the past, including one that the Islamic State claimed last May.

Tuesday is just around the corner when Washington and the Taliban are arguing over a possible deal in which US forces will leave Afghanistan in return for security guarantees.

However, there seems to be little progress in reaching an agreement in the past few weeks that is causing the insurgents to be to blame for the White House, and what they are saying is a growing list of Americans’ demands, the way for one To pave agreement.

The US and Taliban had been negotiating for a year and were about to be announced in September 2019 when President Donald Trump abruptly declared the process “dead”, citing the Taliban’s ongoing violence.

Talks resumed later in December in Qatar, but were interrupted after an attack near the US-led Bagram military base in Afghanistan.

According to a recent surveillance report by the US government, violent attacks in the country were recorded in the last quarter of 2019, with the number of clashes rising to a record level

