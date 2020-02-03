Asus announces the world's first 360 Hz player monitor, the ROG Swift 360 Hz

Advertisement

The age of 360 Hz begins on the participant screens. Asus introduced the ROG Swift 360Hz, the world’s first 360 Hz subscriber monitor with G-Sync processor, which the company developed at CES 2020 in collaboration with Nvidia.

Asus introduced a 360 Hz subscriber monitor that was released after twelve months. Even so, Asus was obviously joking that he had a fact. The company introduced the Asus ROG Swift 360Hz, a 24.5-inch monitor for 1080p participants that works with 360Hz and has the G-Sync know-how from Nvidia.

Asus announced that the brand new monitor is the world’s first 360 Hz subscriber monitor with G-Sync and was developed for e-sports. Player screens with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 240 Hz have already proven to be widespread at this moment. So it is possible that you are wondering whether you want a 360 Hz monitor. In agreement with the company, you can feel the advantage of a better refresh rate of 360 Hz due to the G-Sync expertise used in the monitor in aggressive video games like Overwatch or CS: GO.

The Asus ROG Swift 360Hz subscriber monitor offers a 1080p decision and has the superior G-Sync expertise from Nvidia. Asus and Nvidia worked together on the monitor to detect larger body loads. Nvidia means that higher body loads improve target surveillance through smoother animations, reduce tears and ghosting, and allow players to spot enemies faster.

Merely millisecond delay losses in aggressive video games make a huge difference. The Asus ROG Swift 360 Hz subscriber monitor displays recovery images with a length of 2.8 ms each, thus offering up to six times the efficiency of a standard monitor or television set.

According to Nvidia, the gaming expertise on the monitor, which is likely to be demonstrated this week at CES, is 37% higher than that of a normal 60 Hz monitor. The Asus ROG Swift 360Hz will not be launched before the end of these 12 months, and the company has only introduced a transparent launch date or pricing.

