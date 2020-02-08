Astros' sign stealing allegedly started with the 2016 front office schedule

Advertisement

MLB said that the sign-stealing scheme of Astros in 2017 and 2018 was sent by players, but on Friday a report said it knew the plan came from the front office of the team.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the baseball operations department of Houston set up a system to steal technology boards in 2016, the year before the team won the World Series. The scheme, called Codebreaker, used video, Excel spreadsheets and an algorithm that could decipher the signals from catchers in real time. MLB heard about Codebreaker when it investigated the Astros for stealing characters in 2017 and 2018, the Journal reported.

The team also had a “sign-stealing department” that dealt with the “dark arts” of intercepting signals, according to a letter from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, who was sent to former General Manager Jeff Luhnow in January to report the findings of the baseball were outlined.

The magazine explained how the Codebreaker system worked, based on information in Manfred’s letter:

The way Codebreaker worked was simple: someone watched a live feed in the game and logged the catcher’s characters in the spreadsheet, as well as the type of pitch that was actually thrown. With that information, Codebreaker determined how the characters corresponded to different pitches. Once decoded, that information would be passed on through intermediaries to a runner who would pass it on to the batter.

Astros players expanded the process in mid-2017. They watched a live feed from midfield, devised the plates and then delivered them to batters by hitting (or not hitting) a garbage can. Manfred, the Journal noted, said that Luhnow was not aware of the “thumping schedule.”

MLB discovered that the Astros used Codebreaker at home and on the road during the life of the sign-stealing system, an important piece of information that questions the legitimacy of the 2017 batters’ performance. Houston was 3-6 en route in the late season that year, but won Game 7 of the World Series in Los Angeles, as Dodgers starter Yu Darvish was eliminated in the second inning.

Teams became suspicious of the Astros during the 2017 season, and an email to Luhnow in August of that year claimed a decline in the effectiveness of Codebreaker when teams began to change character regularly, according to the Journal report. (A piece of anecdotal evidence: the team’s OPS fell from .948 in July 2017 to .726 in August before it improved to .787 in September.)

Astros players continued the schedule through the World Series 2017 and until the 2018 season before it was canceled.

MLB determined, according to the Journal, that Luhnow was aware of Codebreaker but could not prove whether he knew how it worked.

The only mention of former manager A.J. Hinch in the Journal report was that Luhnow asked an employee in an email correspondence how much Hinch knew about Codebreaker. Luhnow and Hinch were fired over the plan and were suspended for the 2020 season by MLB. No players were punished because Manfred gave them immunity in exchange for complete openness about stealing signs.

Hinch said in an interview with Tom Verducci from MLB Network that he feels a responsibility for the scandal because he was unable to stop sign stealing early.

.