During the 2020 Democratic primary, CBS This Morning journalists repeatedly selected several candidates as “moderate” (with the exception of socialist Bernie Sanders, which would probably be too lengthy). This happened again on Monday as Ed O. Keefe described the liberal senator Amy Klobuchar as “moderate”. He also pointed out which candidates in New Hampshire secure the “moderate” vote.

Before O’Keefe played a clip from the Minnesota senator, in which she overshadowed her campaign donations, he continued:Another moderate senator, Amy Klobuchar, appeared in late polls.“Klobuchar hardly represents the center. you Lifespan of the American Conservative Union score is 4, (2017 it was 0. 2018 it rose to 5.)

Klobuchar is radical pro abortionpromised to “reverse Trump’s abortion policy in the first 100 days.” she Supports extensive weapon restrictions and is “to open“To expand and pack the” Supreme Court “.

O’Keefe highlighted a new CBS survey to announce other possible moderate decisions:

Our poll at CBS News shows that Buttigieg is now the leader among moderate Democrats in New Hampshire. He steals support from former Vice President Joe Biden, who was the first among the moderates last month.

At the 8 o’clock hour of the show, co-host Anthony Mason spoke to Biden and asked, “Mr. Vice President, you seem to be bleeding to death from moderate support. ”

Let’s resolve this “moderate” idea: Biden? The former vice president and senator is certainly a liberal. His life point at the American Conservative Union is 12, and the Democrat has moved more and more to the left over the years. His scores for 2008, 2007 and 2006 are: 0, 0, 4. He promised during Friday’s debate a strict litmus test for all Supreme Court candidates who require consent to support abortion rights.

CBS O’Keefe has a long history of pretending that the 2020 Democrats are moderate. Last summerShortly before the first debate, he insisted that the event “could be a big night for the lesser-known, moderate Democrats on stage who are determined to break through”.

Back in SeptemberO’Keefe praised Buttigieg’s “moderate” health care plan as “pretty good”. The journalist thought, “(Buttigieg hopes) to definitely get support, and definitely wants to take up this idea because he sees it as a more moderate alternative to Medicare for everyone.”

As Socialist Sanders continues to rise, you should expect CBS to advertise more about the “moderate” alternatives.

A transcript of the segment is below. Click “Expand” to learn more:

CBS this morning

02/10/2020

7:10:04 to 7:12:58

TONY DOKOUPIL: New Hampshire will elect the nation’s first primary school tomorrow. It is probably the latest version for some of the democratic candidates. The CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Senator Bernie Sanders leading the field. He is closely followed by Pete Buttigieg. And a week after the Iowa rallies, the state’s Democratic Party finally revealed that Mayor Buttigieg had won most of the delegates with Sanders 12. Ed O’Keefe is in Keene, New Hampshire for us. Ed, good morning. Are the candidates changing their strategies?

ED O’KEEFE: Good morning, Tony. You are safe. The surveys will be open in 24 hours and they are attacking like never before. Senator Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg are particularly concerned with each other in terms of politics and the way they collect campaign money. While former Vice President Joe Biden makes a final attempt to save his campaign.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: I think that’s what winning feels like.

O’KEEFE: The current leader, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders covered the air waves on Sunday and spent most of the day attacking each other.

BERNIE SANDERS: You know, Pete has collected campaign contributions from over 40 billionaires.

O’KEEFE: Buttigieg fought back by criticizing Sander’s health plan.

BUTTIGIEG: The plan is so expensive that Senator Sanders himself admits that he has no idea how to pay it.

O’KEEFE: Our poll at CBS News shows that Buttigieg is now a leader among the moderate Democrats in New Hampshire. He steals support from former Vice President Joe Biden, who was the first among the moderates last month. This explains why this biden advertisement mocks the small town experience of the 38-year-old mayor.

AD: When park visitors visited Pete Buttigieg, he installed decorative lights under bridges.

O’KEEFE: Biden has shown Buttigieg’s lack of support among black voters.

BIDEN: You will have to win many places, which indeed have very different population groups. I do not see the claim that he is ready across the board.

BUTTIGIEG: The voters who know me best in the African American community, those in South Bend, support me.

O’KEEFE: Another moderate, Senator Amy Klobuchar, appeared in late polls.

AMY KLOBUCHAR: In the two days since the regular online people debate, my employees have told me that we have raised over $ 3 million.

O’KEEFE: And then there’s Senator Elizabeth Warren, who attacked Buttigieg and Biden in the past and is now calling for unity.

Elizabeth Warren: See, we have to bring our group together to defeat Donald Trump. And so we don’t do that by launching a series of attacks on each other and trying to tear each other down.

O’KEEFE: Just like in Iowa, primary democratic voters are undecided. Only 39 percent said they had made a definitive decision, and 37 percent said they would consider someone who isn’t even up for election here, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who of course was the first for Omits competitions. Tony?

DOKOUPIL: Difficult to query. Difficult to predict. Thank you, Ed.

8:17

MASON: Mr. Vice President, you seem to be bleeding to death from moderate support in our last poll with Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire.