GUWAHATI :

All data on the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was taken offline from its official website due to the non-renewal of the contract with the IT company Wipro, which prompted the opposition congress to question this as the “Malafide Act”.

The full detail of the exclusion and admission of bonafide Indian citizens to the NRC was uploaded to the official website www.nrcassam.nic.in after the final list was published on August 31, 2019.

However, the data has not been available in the past few days and has caused public panic, especially among those excluded from the list, since the rejection certificates had not yet been issued. When contacted, NRC state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma accepted that the data was taken offline, but rejected the allegation of “improper” intent.

“The cloud service for the huge dataset was provided by Wipro and the contract expired on October 19 last year. However, this contract was not renewed by the former coordinator. Therefore, the data went offline after December 15, after she suspended by Wipro I took responsibility on December 24, “Sarma told PTI.

He announced that the state coordination committee had decided at its meeting on January 30 to complete the necessary formalities and wrote to Wipro in the first week of February. “As soon as Wipro makes the data available, it will be available to the public. We hope that people can access it in the next 2-3 days,” said Sarma.

In response to the development, Debabrata Saikia, opposition chairman in the Assam assembly, wrote to the Indian chancellor urging him to investigate the matter urgently.

“It is a mystery why the online data should suddenly disappear, especially since the appointment process has not even started due to the slow attitude of the NRC authority.

There is therefore sufficient suspicion that the disappearance of online data is an illegal act. “Deleting data from the NRC website at a time when the appeal process has not yet started is at first sight a deliberate violation of the Supreme Court directive.

“This law also violates the provisions of the NRC that mandate various processes after the NRC is released,” Saikia wrote in the letter. The final NRC was released to the exclusion of 19 06 657 people.

A total of 3.11.21.004 names from 3.30.27.661 applicants were considered. After the former NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela was released on November 11 after being transferred to the home state of Madhya Pradesh on the orders of the Supreme Court, Sarma was called on November 9.

However, Sarma did not immediately join and take a month-long vacation after Congress and other organizations declined his appointment because of his alleged “very biased and controversial” posts on social media.

