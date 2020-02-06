Ask Ausiello: Scoop on Ozark, Outlander, This is Us, TWD, Flash, Foreign Issues, Resident and more

Advertisement

Question: Did you get anything about This Is Us? – Gwen

Ausiello: The NBC teardrop rider travels to the Massive Apple the following week to shoot a handful of scenes for an upcoming episode (or episodes). Do you think what I’m thinking? “Trigger, I’m thinking about it. Kevin and Sophie (from Brooklyn) wrote it down.” Have you thought about it too ?!

Question: Do you have any idea about Ozark Season 3? – JR

Ausiello: Julia Garner will have the opportunity to point out the slumbering romantic aspect of her indescribable alter ego (sure, she has one!) When Ruth builds a relationship with a person she really likes. I’m not saying who the person is, but it couldn’t hurt to imagine that they are someone who belongs to the internal circle of the Byrde family.

Question: Please give me one thing about Outlanders Murtagh and Jocasta. – Olivia

Ausiello: In the upcoming season 5, which bows on Sunday, February 16, you will get a replacement for the pair of silver foxes very quickly, and I may not tell you too much if I say the phrase “marriage” appears in an associated dialog.

Question: Do we have to worry about the normal hospital now that the days of our life, the days of the younger, the stressed, the bold and the amazing have all been renewed? Isn’t information unhealthy? -Cheryl

Ausiello: No information is definitely a company as usual. ABC doesn’t adhere to a standard renewal course regarding the final lather, but an alphabet insider assures me that GH will be round for the foreseeable future.

Question: Is there new information on unknown topics? -Kyle

Ausiello: It is said that the fourth season could consist of 9 episodes, a different one than the originally intended. This makes Stranger Issues 4 one of the meatiest seasons of the Netflix drama (associated with its second round). I also hear that a favorite fan character could learn his story of origin in one (or an additional) episode of these 9 episodes.

Question: Will there be a few episodes in the Supernatural Finale? -SnazzyO

Ausiello: The Could 18-sequence ender “can have as much lead as he does,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb told TVLine that it’s not an ultimate episode because it’s kind of the ultimate arc. In the meantime, the EP insists, “The end is an end. It is not a continuation. “And the thought of this end hasn’t changed because Solid teased the last summer season at Comedian-Con. “The way we did that changed when we told our story, so to speak,” says Dabb, “but the ultimate, ultimate moments of this episode have not changed.” (Speaking of Supe, did you hear? Sam and Dean are being “rewritten”!)

Question: So excited to see Dean Norris again as Hank on Higher Name Saul! Any shovel about its function? – Eric

Ausiello: Breaking Dangerous fanatics like you, Eric, will be completely satisfied to know that Hank isn’t just back for a cameo. The vocal DEA agent and his loyal companion Gomez play a central role in Saul’s third and fourth episodes this season – and they sure cross with Jimmy (uh, Saul, that’s it) and another familiar face from Breaking Dangerous.

Question: How will Danielle Panabaker’s pregnancy affect her work at The Flash? – Luis

Ausiello: Sequence boss Eric Wallace confirms that, as Panabaker (expected in Could) indicated in an autumn interview, The Flash will ignore the pregnant actress while each frost and Caitlin is combined in season 6B. “You can discover them, let’s face it and occasionally stand behind a closet,” Wallace says with fun. “However, I always say that it resembles Scully in the second season of The X-Recordsdata. I was a viewer at the time and didn’t even know (Gillian Anderson was pregnant)! I just stuck to the story and hope that it’s the same for our flash viewer. “

Query: Is there information about The Resident – especially about Dr. Voss? She was MIA in recent episodes. -Kendall

Ausiello: “In the next half of the season,” which continues on February 18, “Package may have an emotionally charged multi-episode arc if it looks like a detailed person in his life is suffering from Dr. Cain’s hubris” says showrunner Todd Harthan TVLine. “And in an effort to keep her alive amid Purple Rock’s misdeeds, she will find that she is looking for support from the person she knows will believe – Bell.”

Question: Can you tell us when A Million Little Issues’ Gary stops being such an idiot? I really like James Roday, but it’s hard to see how the character appears in this way. -Donna

Ausiello: Today’s episode is a big step to help Gary remove this giant chip from his shoulder. Of course, the method also includes his mother (visitor star Marcia Homosexual Harden), but maybe not as you imagine. Also: Showrunner DJ Nash has tweeted that the episode will tell you that “every part you need (or don’t need) to find out about Eric” and I can confirm that it is.

Question: I am unhappy that Shameless is coming to an end, but I am relieved that we have an ultimate season to solve the problems. Pay attention, shovel, please? -J.D.

Ausiello: Showrunner John Wells confirms that Mickey and Ian will think about starting a household in season 11. “We just start in the author’s room, but it’s already something we have to have fun with,” he teases. “I’m sure we will go there.” Ian has made it clear that he is excited about becoming a father, but what about his other half? “Mickey … isn’t there at first because everything is so strange to him,” Wells says. “He looks like unhealthy household problems could arise.”

Question: Walk useless spoilers, please. Bonus factors in the event that they contain Negan. Tom

Ausiello: When the AMC drama returns with “Squeeze” from its winter break on February 23 (also known as my birthday; registration dates on request), the former chief of the Redeemer will take a much greater swing than he has since metaphorically Powdered poor Glenn’s head. The episode also reveals who made it out of the seduction Carol foolishly led Daryl, Connie, Kelly, Aaron, Jerry and Magna to.

Question: Could you know something about when Russell Hornsby and Claire Espresso will last have a Lincoln scene together? – Erin

Ausiello: But Grimmsters like you won’t love it: I’m convinced that former Hank Griffin and former Adalind Schade will not share scenes in the first season of the NBC drama.

Wait – there is extra Ask Ausiello! Visit the attached gallery above – or click here for a direct hyperlink – to get 5 BONUS AA gadgets along with a teaser about the last Will & Grace scene ever. (Additional reporting by Kim Roots, Vlada Gelman, Rebecca Iannucci and Charlie Mason)