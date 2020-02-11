Asia's AFC Cup games postponed due to corona virus

Advertisement

The preliminary round games, playoffs and group games of the AFC Cup 2020 East Zone will be postponed to April

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – AFC Cup soccer games involving East Asian teams have been postponed to April because of the fatal corona virus, the Asian Football Association said on Tuesday, February 11.

The two-month suspension came after several countries imposed travel restrictions to stop the outbreak that killed more than 1,000 people in China.

“In view of the overall logistical agreements and the preparations for the participating clubs in the Eastern Zone, the AFC has decided that … the preliminary round matches, playoffs and games of the group phase of the AFC Cup 2020 (Eastern Zone) will be postponed and resumed April 7, 2020”, said it in an AFC statement.

The home and away games between the Mongolian city of Ulaanbaatar and the Taiwanese Taipower Company have already been postponed due to travel restrictions.

Teams from Hong Kong and Macau are also affected by the postponement in the secondary Asian continental competition.

The AFC had previously been forced to change game dates for Vietnamese clubs after Vietnam canceled all sporting events in February due to the virus.

The top-class AFC Champions League was also hit by the epidemic. Chinese clubs had to pause mainly until April. – Rappler.com