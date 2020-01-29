Ashton Kutcher transports Jimin & Jin during an intense game of hide and seek with BTS: Twitter Freaks Out

Advertisement

It is a face that many followers thought “absolutely not” that they would witness: Ashton Kutcher lifting a number of BTS members during a wild sport of disguise and search. Ashton even scared a member so much that the video is now on Twitter!

James Corden, 41, could probably have made the most wild episode of The Late Late Present ever. Discuss the current presenter, Ashton Kutcher, 41, and all seven members of BTS came here together at the end of the 28 January episode to play a disguise and search sport. James and Ashton have been looking for, and BTS has been hiding. Apparently the sport is an off-camera habit on James’ set, but he decided to roll the cameras: what started was one thing that we nonetheless process, like many Twitter followers.

The one who first discovered 4 BTS members would win, but the problem was harder than it sounds – the Ok pop group discovered some pretty sneaky locations to cover. Suga, 26 and Jungkook, 22, mastered the artwork of camouflage by posing as an employee of a faux management room and an operator for digital cameras, very much for the entertainment of followers. But what Twitter really spoke was the second Ashton encountered Jimin, 24 and Seokjin, 27.

Ashton picked up Jimin from his toes – actually – after dragging him out of James’ desk, and carried him the best way to his designated chair. Meanwhile, Ashton has SLUNG Seokjin over his shoulders after he had given the singer the fright of his life in a photo sales room. Seokjin was taking a selfie, but no less than he managed to grab the printed image before Ashton pulled it to the primary stage. Regardless of Ashton’s efforts, he still ended up with James.

The army continues to shiver with laughter and shock after Tuesday’s present. “I can’t take Ashton Kutcher as a fireman,” one fan tweeted while another fan tweeted, “I never thought I’d see ASHTON KUTCHER pick up, throw JIN over his shoulder, and James CORDEN HOLD HANDS WITH TAEHYUNG AND YOONGI “Several followers wondered about the truth that BTS is not only celebrities, but apparently, they also understand effectively.” They are so good that I ??? jungkook hid in view as a digital cameraman, yoongi and tae pretended to be part of the production staff, jimin used his small powers to adjust under the desk, namjoon and hobi GONE and seokjin hid behind a curtain that mind had energy, “wrote such a fan.

The January 28 episode of The Late Late Present with James Corden was actually a deal with the BTS Military. Along with the sport of disguise and search, BTS performed its first television efficiency of “Black Swan” – barefoot! – and the group even spoke about the upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7. “The title is seven. It has been seven years since our [debut]. So seven is actually a kind to us, “RM defined in the course of the interview section to James. We can’t wait – simply don’t hide too many details about this document!

