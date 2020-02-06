Ashley Iaconetti reveals why she's starting to look after a baby in 2020 despite fear of pregnancy

Advertisement

The newlywed couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon from the Bachelor Nation plan to open a household in 2020, although she says she doesn’t really have to be pregnant.

Being pregnant for a woman means a lot of sacrifice for 9 months, then some afterwards. It is one thing that distinguishes The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Ashley Iaconetti, 31, does not want to continue. However, she is aware that it must happen when she and her husband Jared HaibonThe 31-year-old must have three children. We spoke to Ashley at a Galentines Day Bachelor Viewing meeting on February 3rd at Bouqs Co. in West Hollywood and she or he confirmed again that she would have to get pregnant in 2020, but she postponed it as long as she wanted.

“No, I don’t have to be pregnant. I just have to be,” Ashley advised HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Do you know what I mean by that? I will be 32 months later and it is identical to whether we have to have a 3rd at an excellent time in the future indefinitely. And now we don’t know if we want a third, but we all know we want two. It is most likely time to start heading towards the top of the 12 months. Most likely we will try it in the fall. “

Ashley still has a final summer season ahead of her to have fun before she deals with pregnancy and motherhood. “Yes, and just turn it off as much as possible in 2020. Do you know what I mean by that?” She advised us. Yes, one last bikini season earlier than a child seems like a great plan. Ashley and Jared married on August 11, 2019 in a romantic Rhode Island ceremony, which was accepted by a dreamlike honeymoon in Positano, Italy. The couple had previously mentioned that they had to attend some 12 months after marriage to start a household.

Advertisement

When the couple got engaged in 2018, they focused on 2020 because it took them 12 months to start a household. Jared EXCLUSIVELY informed us in December 2019 that “we still intend to start the trial by 2020”. Really, Ashley went to the gynecologist – not that it is an excessive amount of TMI – and clearly asked about planning questions and such questions. She has left her egg. The doctor … they tell everyone to plan 12 months in advance before you suspect they’re pregnant. “So if that was the end of 2019 and Ashley is aiming to become pregnant by the end of 2020, the timing will work!