Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

Users of the micro-blogging website Twitter had a ball when the word war between journalist Arnab Goswami and comedian Kunal Kamra intensified on Wednesday.

After Kamra was suspended by three airlines, IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, a number of parody profiles emerged.

“Given the incident on IndiGo, Uber India would like to announce that Kunal Kamra’s behavior was unacceptable. In order to prevent such behavior on board, Mr. Kunal Kamra is barred from driving an Uber taxi until further notice, “says a parody report by the transport company.

Advertisement

Given the incident on @ IndiGo6E, Uber India would like to inform you that @ kunalkamra88’s behavior was unacceptable. In order to prevent such behavior on board, Mr. Kunal Kamra is excluded from the Uber taxi ride until further notice.

– Uber Cabs (@Uber_Indian) January 29, 2020

“Given the incident on board IndiGo, the Delhi Transport Corporation would like to announce that Kunal Kamra’s behavior was unacceptable. To prevent such behavior on board, Mr. Kunal Kamra will be barred from driving on DTC buses until further notice,” such a tweet from the transport company’s parody account, said.

Given the incident on @ IndiGo6E, Delhi Transport Corporation would like to report that @ kunalkamra88’s behavior was unacceptable. In order to prevent such behavior on board, Mr. Kunal Kamra will be excluded from driving in a DTC bus until further notice.

– Delhi Transport Corporation (@dtc_bus), January 28, 2020

The same tweet was posted by a Delhi Auto Association parody account.

Given the incident on @ IndiGo6E, the Delhi Auto Association would like to report that @ kunalkamra88’s behavior was unacceptable. In order to prevent such behavior on board, Mr. Kunal Kamra will be excluded from driving CNG Auto in Delhi until further notice.

– Delhi Auto Association (@Delhi_Auto) January 28, 2020

Some other users participated in the game with memes and videos.

Republican TV founder Goswami met comedian Kunal Kamra on his return flight from Lucknow on Wednesday. Kamra had approached him on Tuesday when he flew to the capital of Uttar Pradesh, filmed the entire incident and posted it on social media, where he described Goswami as a “coward” because of his journalistic nature.

subjects

Advertisement