As Greta Gerwig wrote Louisa May Alcott in her little female adaptation

Greta Gerwig’s little women came to the cinemas on Christmas Day to receive mostly positive reviews and a resuscitation of fans who want to imitate the life and fashion style of the March sisters. But influential modern writers like Nora Ephron and Joyce Carol Oates have been inspired for decades by the second oldest girl in March, Jo. She is an independent thinker, an early feminist, and a brave writer who does not want her life or work to be controlled by a man. In the 12 TV adaptations and six films, Jo March came to life on screen, portrayed as the same strong-willed, passionate young woman that readers had originally met in Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel.

With the appearance of actress Saoirse Ronan, Gerwig’s adaptation brings the fans back to the same Jo March that we have always known and loved. But this time there is something else about her – it includes both Jo March and Louisa May Alcott. As Slate noted in December, Gerwig’s film is a “poioumenon”, a story about a work of art – or metafiction. The film itself, which was nominated for best film at the Academy Awards tonight, is about Little Women writing and essentially combines the stories of Alcott and Jo into one.

Gerwig has woven Alcott’s own story into that of the March family with small details that some viewers may not have noticed at first glance. The film is a kind of love letter to Louisa May Alcott, who sees Gerwig as her true inspiration as a woman and author.

“As a child, my hero was Jo March,” Gerwig told the New York Times. “But as an adult, it’s Louisa May Alcott.”

Saoirse Ronan as Jo March.

Gerwig’s little women begins with a quote from Alcott.

The film begins with a quote from Alcott that says, “I had a lot of problems; that’s why I write funny stories. “Gerwig’s decision to include Alcott’s voice from the start immediately inserts the author into the narrative of the film.

Alcott’s childhood was very similar to Jo March’s.

Like the March family, the Alcotts eventually settled in Concord, Massachusetts after moving to New England dozens of times. Like Jo, Alcott was the second daughter in her family and she also had three sisters: Anna, Elizabeth and Abigail. The family was friends with influential writers such as Ralph Waldo Emerson and Nathanial Hawthorne, who had taught Alcott early on in their writing. As for male influences, Jo has Mr. Laurence, her friendly, wealthy neighbor, who looks after her, her mother, and sisters while her father is gone during the civil war.

The author’s poverty made her a more determined writer.

While working on the press for this film, Gerwig noticed that the March family lived in “noble” poverty, similar to the Bennets from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. But the Alcotts, said Gerwig, “were poor.” Alcott worked in various professions, including as a seamstress, maid, teacher and governess. When she got home at night, she wrote until her hand grew so tired that she kept writing. As Amanda Hess writes in the Times, Gerwig made Jo ambidextrous in homage to Alcott.

Alcott wrote Jo March ‘s romantic ending (their marriage to the German professor) out of defiance, and Gerwig was sure to include this detail in the film.

“Jo should have been a literary bachelor,” Alcott wrote to a friend, according to the New York Times, but felt pressured to please her readers. “I didn’t dare refuse and make perversity a fun match for them.” Jo’s marriage, originally written in the back half of the book in a sequel titled Good Wives, was written because of the readers in the 1860s that could not understand that a woman would not get married. In real life, Alcott never married himself.

At the end of Gerwig’s film, Jo tries to explain that her heroine shouldn’t get married. Her editor, Mr. Dashwood (Tracy Letts), steps back, arguing that fans want to see the heroine with a husband. This context from Alcott’s life allowed Jo’s marriage to Professor Friedrich “Fritz” Bhaer to take on more dimensions at the end of the film. The character – and Alcott – didn’t really want to get married, but as the film makes clear, life as a single woman was incredibly lonely at the time.

Gerwig layered the stories of Jo and Louisa in a way that brings out her own voice as an author.

In an interview with Writer’s Guild of America East, Gerwig told reporter Katilin Fontana that it was important to highlight the connection between Alcott and her heroine Jo. “I wanted to create something that was, in a way, the collapse of the author, Louisa May Alcott, and Jo March, who was, in a way, her avatar.”

In the interview, Fontana adds that she sees Gerwig’s own narrative as an ambitious author as an additional level of history. “Yes, I know. It’s very cubistic, what’s going on,” Gerwig replied. She later referred to the early influence that Jo March had on her life. “It is now difficult to say whether I was like Jo, and therefore did I connect with her or whether I liked Jo and then made myself like Jo. “

