As a child, she fought at an oil site in South L.A. Now this young activist has a new battle

Nalleli Cobo was launched into activism as 9 year old girl who suffered from nosebleeds.

She had become worried about the foul odors emanating from the oil site across the street in her University Park neighborhood south of Los Angeles. Her mother and neighbors complained of headaches and other ailments. Cobo said she endured spasms, heart palpitations, headaches and nosebleeds so severe that she had to sleep seated to avoid choking on her own blood.

“Something was wrong,” said Cobo.

Cobo and his mother knocked on doors and mobilized their neighbors to complain to the chemical odor regulators at the Allenco Energy oil site. Nancy Halpern Ibrahim, Executive Director of Esperanza Community Housing, remembers having seen her speak at a press conference in the neighborhood and having been struck by this “voice from the podium which has not wavered”.

“She found her voice,” said Ibrahim, whose nonprofit association argued against the Allenco site. “It was kind of amazing.”

The company halted operations at the University Park site more than six years ago, following a public outcry and a host of government investigations. Neighbors said their ailments have eased.

But Cobo did not stop fighting. At the age of 13, she appeared on a video calling on Pope Francis to help ensure that the Allenco website, which is owned by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles is permanently closed.

She testified at government hearings, met Al Gore and Bernie Sanders, and co-founded a group that sued Los Angeles for drilling in urban areas, accusing it of “stamping plans” for oil extraction near homes and schools. She was a poster child – literally – for the Global Youth Climate Strike, her face sporting one of her posters.

Martha Dina Argüello, executive director of Physicians for Social Responsibility Los Angeles, praises her as a “powerful storyteller” who has inspired people with her story. Asked about the inevitable comparisons between Cobo and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Argüello said Cobo did it first.

“I would say that Greta is the international Nalleli,” said Argüello.

Now a freshman at Whittier College, the 19-year-old continued to push for change as an environmental activist, calling on Los Angeles to phase out oil drilling near homes, schools and other sensitive sites for protect public health. The idea was rejected by the oil industry and its workers, who argue that the industry is well regulated and that a shutdown would cost jobs.

Cobo ignited the crowd at a rally titled by Jane Fonda on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Friday, telling her story and how “we turned victims into fighters.”

But the crowd quickly sobered up when Cobo said in January, “I discovered that I should start a new battle for my health.”

It was a shock to environmental activists when Cobo recently revealed that she had been diagnosed with rare and aggressive cancer. Cobo told the crowd affected her reproductive system and that she would not be able to have children. The teenager took medical leave from school and dropped the dance lessons she loved, unable to attend due to exhaustion.

“My doctors say they have no idea why I have this,” Cobo said in an interview. “We may never know.”

Cobo did not disclose further details about his illness, but said it would require radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgery. She was touched by the outpouring of support: a GoFundMe for medical bills raised over $ 29,000 on Friday.

Jesús Villalba Gastélum, 17, who helped coordinate youth climate strikes across California, said he was still shocked by the news. Although Cobo said the cause of his illness was unknown, Gastélum said that “this diagnosis was a call to action” for activists, crystallizing what is at stake for young people.

“We are more likely to contract diseases and develop cancers and these types of life-threatening diseases,” especially in communities of color who are disproportionately affected by environmental threats, he said.

“He always hits me,” said Gastélum. “I tell everyone that she has done the work of seven lives – and I hope she has a lot more to do. She will come out and talk about it like nothing has happened.”

Ibrahim said “we never wanted it to be a canary”, referring to the historical use of birds by miners to detect dangerous gases. “We are going to fight very hard … We want to make sure that nothing ends this ferocity that she has.”

Cobo no longer lives at University Park, but remains concerned about the Allenco site, which the company has suggested reopening. Under a court order, the facility must remain closed or follow new rules to protect neighbors, but community activists remain concerned about its reopening. A representative of Allenco declined to comment on his plans on Thursday.

Beyond the Allenco site, “I hope for a day when urban oil drilling is read in history books and people say,” This is crazy, it has been so common for so long Said Cobo.

Despite the weight of this mission, she is also a teenager who loves folk ballet and makeup, who sends text messages daily with her brother and older sisters, who says that she lost her ability to stay cool when she was met pop star Billie Eilish at an environmental event. Cobo said she is like any other girl – “I just discovered my passion much earlier than most.”

When Joaquin Phoenix introduced Cobo to the crowd gathered outside City Hall on Friday, he called her “our future president.” The teenager hugged her and approached the microphone and quickly added that she would run in 2036.

“Remember my name: Nalleli Cobo,” she said when cheered. “It will be on the ballot.”