You can hear a feeling of wonder in her voice when Arushi Sharma acknowledges that a fleeting scene in Tamasha (2015) changed her life. As a trained IT engineer, the young man appeared briefly as Princess Sanjukta in the song Chali Kahani in the project led by Imtiaz Ali. Five years later, she plays Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal, the next filmmaker.

“I shot for this film five years ago and tasted blood (after the cameo). I went to him and told him that I would like to make films. Even if I later do a nine-to-five job in Gurgaon got, I had a different life at home. I would come home from my job and audition, “Sharma says. When she was called to Delhi for an audition last February, she hardly knew that she would get in touch with Ali again. “During the audition, I saw this curly, tall man. It turned out to be Imtiaz Sir. I was banned from the part 10 days later.”

The February 14 release features two love stories – while Sara Ali Khan and Aaryan appear in today’s story, Sharma plays a Udaipur girl in the romance of the 90s. Has she been intimidated by rubbing her shoulders against the fact that there’s a lot of talk about Aaryan and Khan’s chemistry? “On the first day of filming, I had a bigger challenge – doing a good job as an actor because such opportunities are not easy for an actor, let alone a newcomer. So I stayed calm and let myself be influenced Sara and Kartik are professionals. We have our energy came from Imtiaz Sir, who knew what he expected us to do. “

Imtiaz Ali

