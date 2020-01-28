Art Review: The Winter Show offers many little treasures

Advertisement

Left: Queen Anne Antique English Silver Chocolate Pot, 1703, by Peter Pemberton. (Courtesy of S.J. Shrubsole)



Right: Lord Orford’s Gold “Cup of Montezuma”, 15th century. (Courtesy of Thomas Heneage)

Imagine fermented corn from the golden cup of Montezuma or hot chocolate from a silver pot from the Queen Anne period.

We live in a time of giganticism – gigantic egos, gigantic debts, gigantic skyscrapers, although the new ones look like kilometer-high twiggy and gigantic art. I can live without them. The Winter Show, the antique show on Park Avenue Armory, celebrates the small, the precious and the human. It is the antidote to everything that’s big, loud, and aesthetically intrusive. I was on the opening day – it runs until February 2nd – and found a welcome ointment in art that is exquisite and intimate. I’ll focus on some of the little treasures I’ve seen.

These dealers are passionate. They are deeply specialized and have knowledge that is characterized by warmth and accessibility. They are confident and serious and live in the world of substance. It is a classy show.

That doesn’t mean that the work I’ve seen doesn’t sparkle and shine. Silver is a precious metal. Weight and size added to the price, but practically what we know as antique silver has been used mainly for food. Objects had to be small enough to be recorded, used or passed on. S. J. Shrubsole has a rare chocolate pot from 1703 that lives up to the new English imagination for hot cocoa. Chocolate came to England in the 1680s and raised the question: How did this sceptered island survive without it? Then another question: coffee and teapots each had a specific shape, but how should you differentiate the new brew on the block? Designers first borrowed porcelain ginger jars that were exported from China. The end piece is removable for stirring. Silver from the time of Queen Anne was a bit like Queen Anne, bulbous and simple, but good looking. It combines charm and dignity. The chocolate pot is no different. It’s $ 85,000.

Koopman’s pair of tea tins from 1766 is another rarity. They come with their original packaging that fits the caddies and their original spoons. Engraved, fashionable chinoiseries adorn the body of the caddies. Both are covered with a cast flower shape. They put you in a frothy mood. The manufacturer, Thomas Heming, was King George III’s official goldsmith at the time, but moonlight was acceptable.

The caddies are barely four inches tall. After paying $ 95,000, give up Lipton tea bags and treat yourself to the chic stuff.

Spencer Marks, Ltd. has something I have only seen a few times. It is a Tiffany table clock from 1880 from Mokume. It is very fabulous. The silver for the Queen Anne chocolate pot was laboriously hammered over a mold to get a hollow shape. In the 1760s, the life of the caddies started with a prefabricated silver plate, which saved work. Gilded Age American silver is technical and experimental.

Tiffany & Co. Antique mantel clock made of sterling silver and mixed metals, c. 1880. (Photo: Spencer Marks. Courtesy of Spencer Marks)

Mokume is a mix of metals and Japanese inspired. Layers of silver, gold, copper and a layer of silver / gold alloy were soldered together to form a thin layer. The sheet was cut into three parts, which were soldered together, hammered and rolled thinly again. The silversmith repeated this cutting, layering, soldering and hammering 36 times until the foil was patterned as brightly and irregularly as the surface of the moon when seen from the earth. The metal is always hot, so colors tend to bleed. New shades of red, black, green, yellow, and gray are sometimes delicate and sometimes striking. The manufacturer then cut the sheet, applied it to the watch shape and created collages of metal for the basic parts of butterflies and dogwood blossoms, which were supplemented by engravings, or abstract, spotty shapes.

It’s very American – a mix of Japanese, English, and French Art Nouveau styles and American ingenuity for a final, exaggerated product. It’s $ 150,000 and a masterpiece.

You can drink your tea and feel like a lord or sip whatever you want from the Montezuma Golden Cup. This tiny totem, offered by Thomas Heneage, the London antiquarian bookshop, was made in Peru by Inca artisans in the 15th century and moved to Mexico. We don’t know if Montezuma owned it, but we do know that it was an important ritual vessel. It’s a thin sheet of gold adorned with the features of a man, probably a god, but he definitely looks like he didn’t tolerate Sass. Two ears of corn are stamped on the back. Fermented corn was probably served there during religious ceremonies.

It is a survivor since most of the Inca and Aztec gold was melted and sent to Spain when the conquerors came into town. The cup came to England before 1738. The price is on request, but I bet it’s steep.

The conquistadors were rude and rude, but a sip of fermented corn often heralded the part of the Aztec agenda in which children were sacrificed. To calm those thoughts, Arthur Liverant’s cute painted rocking chair was made in New England between 1820 and 1840. It is about 20 inches tall and a foot wide. Liverant is one of the great traditional furniture dealers from New England.

The rocking chair costs only $ 2,500. It owes its affordability to the contempt that the market is currently feeling towards brown furniture, especially most of the American antiques made before 1900. More and more Americans know little about our history, and much that they know is a slander that is accepted through malpractice teaching. That trickles onto the market.

Illuminated manuscripts, mainly from the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, are among the most exquisite media in the art world. Most are embedded in Bibles and prayer books, so they are rather small and intended for single reader viewing. Les Enluminures is one of the big dealers for these dazzling, charming little things.

Illuminated manuscripts don’t give oversized art a slap in the face – too obvious – but the more subtle treatment with cheetah knuckles and stun guns. They discreetly make the big stuff look vicious and gaudy.

Calcagni’s Book of Hours1508 by Attavante degli Attavanti. Illuminated manuscript on parchment. (Courtesy of Les Enluminures)

The tiny book of hours by Calcagni was completed on September 7, 1508 by Attavante degli Attavanti (1452–1520), the most famous enlightenment in Renaissance Florence. Giorgio Vasari, the author of the world’s first Mannerist-style art historical survey, described Attavante as the best illuminator of his time.

Book of hours are abbreviations or a selection of prayers and psalms from long prayer books used by monks. They are intended for laypeople. The Calcagni book shows three scenes: the resurrection of Lazarus, King David in prayer and the proclamation and birth of Christ. The detailed narrative scenes are framed by vermilion, emerald and azure borders, which are filled with gold tendrils, cartridges, putti and portraits of saints and prophets. It is closed a little less than 10 cm and a little more than 5 cm. It’s $ 95,000.

Elle Shushan specializes in miniatures. She is a connoisseur at the highest level and her stand is always an enticing pleasure. Her passion is for these precious, hypnotic paintings, which are usually painted with tiny brushes on ivory or enamel. Their details are clear and precise – there is no space for brush strokes – and the smooth, reflective base gives them luminosity. Like illuminated manuscripts, they are personal and intimate. They are often put in a medallion so that the admirer can wear the image of the admired. Artists such as Henry Bone (1779-1855) were usually specialists. Bone was the master painter for William IV and Queen Victoria. His father was also a miniaturist.

Shushan offers Bone Jr.’s miniature portrait of Louisa Brunton, Countess of Craven, from 1837. Brunton was an actress who appeared in Coventry Garden in 1807 when she grabbed an earl. She insisted that she was an “artist” until her death in 1860 – Covent Garden actresses were considered prostitutes until it turned out to be innocent. Bruton is wearing a handsome blue dress covered in a see-through white lace scarf, and her hair is full of curls. I don’t know what kind of “artist” she was, but she is the wall force.

Louisa Bruton, countess of Craven1837 by Henry Pierce Bone. Enamel on copper. (Courtesy of Elle Shushan)

It is a variation of a Brunton miniature made by S. J. Stump in 1807 when Brunton and the Earl of Craven married. In this miniature, which was probably a wedding present for her husband, Brunton couldn’t think of anything. Ava Gardner’s cleavage indicated that she knew what made her aristocrat happy. As a matron, countess and widow from 1837, she wanted her young self to be portrayed more modestly. The version of Shushan is mounted in a frame crowned by a crown of a count. It’s $ 17,500.

Thomas Colville offers a beautiful painting by Emil Bisttram (1895-1976), whose family immigrated from Romania to America in 1906. Bisttram was educated at New York art schools and moved to Taos, New Mexico in 1930. His style is a dynamic symmetry that seems contradictory in itself. He paints many geometrical parts that seem to move in formation. They are circles, triangles and lines with a touch of jazz.

Bisttram worked in encaustic, a hot wax mixed with pigments. The medium dates from Roman times, disappeared for centuries and returned to its original style around 1900. It’s like tempera, creating a hard finish and color-free passages that aren’t contaminated by glazes and brush strokes, and overall a modern look that matches geometric shapes. Bisttram knew the Mexican muralists like Diego Rivera well and painted large, bold murals most of his career, but it is his little work that is the most puzzling. He was inspired by the Mexicans, but also by native textiles from the Native Americans.

Bisttram was deeply involved in theosophy, a mixture of Christian, Hindu and Buddhist beliefs. Hilma af Klint, the galactically overrated Swedish painter, celebrated in an exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum last year. Karma made a wrong turn there and ended up in a ditch. She was a good drawing artist, but Bisttram is a better artist. With or without theosophy, abstract composition is a pretty thing with a good price tag of $ 35,000. The Taos School is just being discovered. The painting is not small, but at 24 by 18 inches it is smaller than Klint’s silly spreads.

Each year when entering, an exhibition is shown in the front and in the middle, which The Winter Show draws from an important museum. This year is exceptional. The Hispanic Society of America is one of the largest public collections in the country. The impressive Beaux-Arts-style palace is located on 155th Street and Broadway. Strange location, you might say, but in 1908 it was assumed that the newly developed and emerging Upper West Side would simply be built further north. Instead, it remained Harlem, which, to say the least, affected visitor numbers and philanthropy, although I think the neighborhood is fun, lively, and real.

Pedro Mocarte, 1799, by Francisco Goya. Oil on canvas. (Courtesy of Hispanic Society of America)

I saw the best of Velázquez, Goya, Zurbarán and Sorolla in the armory, which was not too big. The Hispanic Society is in the midst of a rebirth and is collecting money to repair its building and attract an audience. It kills me every time I read that $ 10 million goes to the Met or MoMa. These are rich institutions with a deep donor base and locations for tourism. At the blue chip sites, a seven-figure gift rents you a small gallery for 25 years; A low-end model gives you a range of sinks in a new, gender-specific John.

For the Hispanic Society, with the largest collection of art in the Spanish world outside of Spain, gifts of this magnitude are transformative. It is the money that really makes a difference. There is nothing that inspires courage or glamor, makes headlines in the high-society press, or puts a donor on Anna Wintours radar. It is real, honest generosity.

