Art Garfunkel announces tour dates for 2020 + ticket info

Art Garfunkel has announced dates for 2020 that will take place in both the United States and Europe.
In the coming months, Garfunkel will play shows in Maryland, Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey and Wisconsin. He will then travel to Europe in November to make further appointments in Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.
For his tour dates in close-up, Garfunkel brings along a guitarist and keyboardist who performs Simon & Garfunkel songs, solo hits and selected cover versions, as well as excerpts from his autobiography What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man.
Check out the yet unannounced tour dates of Garfunkel and secure your tickets here.
Art Garfunkel 2020 tour dates:
02/11 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester
14.2. – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theater
15.2. – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theater
16.2. – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theater
03/10 – Melbourne, FL @ King Arts Center
03/12 – Coral Springs, FL @ Center for the Arts
14.3. – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater
15.3. – Ocala, FL @ Reilly Arts Center
18.4. – Ridgefield, CT @ Playhouse
19.4. – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater
19.05. – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
21.5. – Green Bay, WI @ Meyer Theater
22.5. – Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater
26.11. – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Theater
27.11. – Vejle, DK @ music theater
29.11. – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
12.1. – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre Theater
12/02 – Duesseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
12/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Liederhalle
12/06 – Nurnburg, DE @ Mesitersingerhalle
12/07 – Erfurt, DE @ exhibition hall