Art Garfunkel announces tour dates for 2020 + ticket info

Art Garfunkel has announced dates for 2020 that will take place in both the United States and Europe.

In the coming months, Garfunkel will play shows in Maryland, Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey and Wisconsin. He will then travel to Europe in November to make further appointments in Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

For his tour dates in close-up, Garfunkel brings along a guitarist and keyboardist who performs Simon & Garfunkel songs, solo hits and selected cover versions, as well as excerpts from his autobiography What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man.

Check out the yet unannounced tour dates of Garfunkel and secure your tickets here.

Art Garfunkel 2020 tour dates:

02/11 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester

14.2. – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theater

15.2. – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theater

16.2. – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theater

03/10 – Melbourne, FL @ King Arts Center

03/12 – Coral Springs, FL @ Center for the Arts

14.3. – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater

15.3. – Ocala, FL @ Reilly Arts Center

18.4. – Ridgefield, CT @ Playhouse

19.4. – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater

19.05. – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

21.5. – Green Bay, WI @ Meyer Theater

22.5. – Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater

26.11. – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Theater

27.11. – Vejle, DK @ music theater

29.11. – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

12.1. – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre Theater

12/02 – Duesseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

12/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Liederhalle

12/06 – Nurnburg, DE @ Mesitersingerhalle

12/07 – Erfurt, DE @ exhibition hall