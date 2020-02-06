Advertisement

The North London club could use some of their top names, while Chelsea and Man Utd seem to be struggling with a number of players.

What the newspapers say

Manchester City thinks so Lionel Messi first choice as a new club when the Argentinian leaves Barcelona at the end of the season, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 32-year-old has reportedly dropped out with Nou Camp sports director Eric Abidal and may be looking for another place to continue his illustrious career. The attacker is good friends with City director Ferran Soriano and football director Txiki Begiristain, and Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola knows the player well from their time together in Barcelona.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta plans to launch a major Arsenal shake-up to launch its stalled Emirates revolution. And senior stars including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil are all threatened, The Sun says. Arteta is also faced with some major defensive attacks, with Sokratis, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi all in the last 18 months of their contracts. The Daily Mirror reports that Abidal has hinted that Barcelona could try to sign Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the summer. Captain Gunners and Gabon had previously been associated with a move to the Catalan side, and Abidal showed his interest in quotes carried by the newspaper. He said about the 30-year-old striker: “It’s good to bring this profile of players who can be on the market and help you. We will see what will happen. “

Manchester United and Chelsea kept a close eye on Jadon Sancho in January but had to leave due to a lack of available resources. The Sun reports that both clubs are interested in securing the signature of the 19-year-old at the end of the current Bundesliga campaign, in which he has scored six goals for Borussia Dortmund.

Adama Traore van Wolven (left) started his career with Barcelona (Nick Potts / PA)

It is expected that there will be a lot of demand during the summer period, and it is reported that Wolves will brace itself for great interest Adama Traore. The Daily Telegraph says “record bids” are predicted for the 24-year-old Spaniard, who has lit Molineux after spells with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough. He started his career at Barcelona and LaLiga clubs now want to snare him back.

Chelsea has won the race to draw a 16-year-old winger Edwin Andersson.Manchester United was also interested, but his former club IFK Gothenburg confirmed his move to Stamford Bridge.

The race to Moussa DembeleThe signature is warming up with Manchester United and Chelsea in conflict. The French striker can leave Lyon in the summer and Frank Lampard has received a war chest from Chelsea’s management to secure the versatile 23-year-old striker, while Old Trafford is also interested, according to the Daily Mail.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have joined the Manchester United hunt for the attacking midfielder of Aston Villa Jack Grealish. Both Spanish giants follow the exciting 24-year-old as they identify their main transfer goals for the summer.

Staying with Barcelona chief Eric Abidal claims that a return for Neymar is “not impossible”. He said, “It depends on the schedule, passports, and many things.”

Overview of social media

“Something’s going on … because he’s really good”

Pep Guardiola believes that Eden Hazard’s poor start in Spain is due to Real Madrid instead of the player himself https://t.co/xFYpyv5CBK

– MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) 6 February 2020

Players to watch

Adrian: The Daily Mail reports that the 33-year-old Spanish club Real Betis is interested in the manager of Liverpool.

Leroy Sane of Manchester City has changed agent, frustrating plans to keep him in the north (Martin Rickett / PA)

Leroy Sane: City’s plans to re-sign the 24-year-old German international are delayed after the winger has changed agent, the Telegraph says.

Related – Gossip – Male Utd to clinch Villa ster? Chelsea transfer pot?