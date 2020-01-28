Arsenal & Everton want Madrid man? Find Spurs striker?

Advertisement

Spurs need a world-class striker to replace Harry Kane, but their search isn’t easy. 30. Season goal men are hard to find …

What the newspapers say

Gazzetta dello Sport reports Napoli loaner midfielder Matias Vecino, 28 will move to Everton today. His parent club Inter wants £ 16.8 million for the middleman, who was also a goal for Manchester United.

Advertisement

Tottenham and Chelsea compete for AC Milan’s Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek, possibly enjoying the race forward with Chelsea. The Daily Mail reports that Spurs targeted Piatek as a replacement for the injured Harry Kane and started discussions with Milan. But Milan’s Daily Star reports have told Chelsea that they can have the 24-year-old.

Southampton will win the race for Kyle Walker-Peters, after the sun. Crystal Palace fought for Tottenham right-back again this month. However, the Saints feel they have been placed in pole position to win the 22-year-old on loan.

Arsenal’s deal for Pablo Mari is over. The Gunners had arranged a £ 7.5m transfer with Flamengo, but it now appears to be dead in the water, according to Mail. The defender returns to Brazil after a medical mission at the North London Club.

Arsenal and Everton are ready to compete with Colombia James Rodriguezreports Spanish newspaper AS. Real Madrid has been trying to find a new home for the 28-year-old for months. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sign a loan before the transfer window ends in January, but has to deal with Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti, who managed Rodriguez at Real Madrid and during his loan game at Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez, who is said to be a goal for Arsenal and Everton (Nick Potts / PA)

It also means that Spurs are about to sign the Dutch international Steven Bergwijn for £ 30m, according to the Daily Mirror. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy met with the 22-year-old’s advisors last week.

Manchester United want to sign the former Liverpool midfielder Emre Canaccording to the Daily Express. After an injury to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, German international Can is watched by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strengthen his midfield. Solskjaer has not given up on the persecution, though Can’s Liverpool connections have tried to dissuade him from switching to his arch rivals.

Emre Can, who was seen here during his time in Liverpool, could move to Manchester United (Anthony Devlin / PA)

Paul Pogba’s brother could join Charlton, reports Sun. Florentin PogbaThe 29-year-old is a free agent after being released by MLS champion Atlanta. While his signing would represent a huge coup for the championship fighters, Pogba has reportedly already trained with the Addicks U23 team.

Social media Summary

Liverpool have to wait until the last home game against Chelsea to get the Premier League trophy … while plans for a big title parade #LFC https://t.co/a9x5cf2Bsr are already underway

– MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 27, 2020

Players to watch

Logan Pye: The 16-year-old Sunderland midfielder will receive a five-year contract from Manchester United, Sun said.

Harold Moukoudi: The 22-year-old defender from Cameroon and Saint-Etienne is being followed by Burnley, Leeds, West Brom, Derby and Stoke, says L’Equipe.

Matias Vecino: Everton is close to signing Uruguay and Inter Milan midfielder for £ 17m, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Connected – Sporenmann to Newcastle? To Fail Utd Signing?

Advertisement