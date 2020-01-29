Arsenal charges high fee for strikers? Spores to seal forward?

Advertisement

The deadline is almost up, but how will human trafficking get across the line?

What the newspapers say

Arsenal won’t allow a Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Departing from Barcelona according to the Daily Express for less than £ 50m if interested.

Bruno Fernandes has set his heart on moving to the Premier League. In conversation with the Portuguese television station SIC, he was asked whether the Premier League was his preference. He replied: “It has always been this way.” The 25-year-old has signed a four and a half year contract with Manchester United, which the club can extend for another year.

Arsenal squad shock late £ 5m for Southampton full-back Cedric Soares as Mikel Arteta tries to strengthen the defense. Soares is no longer under contract this summer.

Edinson Cavani “Say goodbye to PSG teammates” as he approaches Atletico Madrid’s move, while the two clubs are still over £ 25m in the red. Cavani was followed by Chelsea and Manchester United in the January window, and Frank Lampard admitted last week that he was an enthusiastic admirer. “He is a great player. I played against him and I always loved his mentality and attitude and his record speaks for itself,” said Lampard.

Sheffield United is the only club to make an offer to Genk’s Norwegian midfielder Sander mountains While the talks last over £ 27m, the Daily Mail reports.

Kalidou Koulibaly won’t make a big step into the Premier League this month, though Manchester United & Chelsea are careful.

ESPN have claimed that Ajax is playmaker Hakin Ziyech and Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell are two of Chelsea’s top summer destinations.

Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek According to the Daily Express, Tottenham plans to switch from AC Milan to Tottenham before the transfer deadline.

Krzysztof Piatek (right) of AC Milan and Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United fight for the ball (Adam Davy / PA)

Wolves will complete the £ 21m signing Daniel Podence from Olympiakos in the next 48 hours, the Daily Telegraph says.

Manchester United was allowed to leave midfielder James GarnerThe 18-year-old is on loan until the end of the season, according to Manchester Evening News.

Social media Summary

“This is absolutely disgusting”

Piers Morgan leads football fans’ horror after an upset crowd of Manchester United supporters with fireworks, smoke bombs and spray paint launched an attack on Ed Woodward’s £ 2m house

– MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 29, 2020

‘My first thought? S ***! ‘

The reaction of the sports director of Borussia Mönchengladbach to the title competitor of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund, was signed by Erling Braut Haalandhttps: //t.co/9lAV4A7FvL

– MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 29, 2020

Players to watch

Pablo Mari: Arsenal is still involved in crisis talks with Flamengo for Mari. The Brazilian team wants more than the £ 7.5m the Gunners put on the table for the defender, according to the Daily Mail.

Rodrigo: Barcelona has ended its interest in Rodrigo due to Valencia’s asking price, reports the Evening Standard.

Maxi Gomez: Manchester United have declared 23-year-old Uruguay striker Gomez from Valencia, who has a £ 118.5m release clause, as the # 1 summer transfer destination, according to Spanish publication Cadena Ser.

