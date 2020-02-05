Arroyo wins the girls basketball title in the Mission Valley League; Amat boy soccer falls after Cathedral - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The Arroyo High School girls basketball team won the Mission Valley League on Wednesday with a 27:26 win over Marshall.

The victory marked the first championship title for the Lady Knights (15-11, 10-1) since 2006.

Advertisement

“We don’t have anyone over 6 feet tall with this group of kids,” said Arroyo basketball coach Mike Gorball. “And we play against a team that is much bigger than us. Our girls fought hard.”

This game will be remembered the most since both teams don’t produce aggressively. Arroyo did not score a point in the first half and Marshall converted a field goal in the second quarter.

“I knew we would have a bad start,” said Gorball. “It was a long evening, the last time we played, we went into extra time and we didn’t finish the game.”

Junior Alexandra Gonzalez and Emiley Thai were the top scorers for Arroyo with 10 points. Angie Sy contributed six points with eight rebounds.

“Alexandra is so much better than that,” said Gorball. “If she did half the shots, we easily won this game.

Samia Dinniene and Ashley Gonzalez were the top goalscorers for the Eagles with nine points (20-3, 9-2). Kahlani Banks contributed six points with eleven rebounds.

It looked as if Arroyo had a 23-17 lead at the end of the third quarter with little difficulty in winning. Marshall reduced the lead to 23-22 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Arroyo was 27:24 ahead when Sy was open to an undisputed layup under the basket two minutes before the end. Marshall’s Tracy Bryant responded by jumping from the middle of the distance, a minute before the end reduced the margin to 27-26.

The Eagles had the last chance to win the game, but failed to fire a shot before the time was up.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chaminade 83, St. Francis 78 >> In one of the more exciting games of the season, the Eagles rallied in the second half to defeat the Golden Knights (22: 7) in the semi-finals of the Mission League basketball tournament.

K. J. Simpson achieved a career level of 41 points. The outstanding junior scored 10 points in the second quarter, 14 in the third and 13 in the fourth. He also defended UC Irvine, committed to Andre Henry’s majority of the game. In the final moments, Simpson came up with the idea to seal the game before making two free throws to freeze the game.

Andre Henry finished with 25 points and his older compatriot Jason Gallant had 22 for St. Francis.

Nogales 52, worker 44 >> The Nobles took overall victory in the Montview League with a win over the Lobos.

Shaunte Casteneda led Nogales with 18 points. Workman’s Pedro Reaza hit a team high with 16 points.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Cathedral 3, Bishop Amat 0 >> Bishop Amat made no miracle comeback in the rematch with the CIF Southern Section Power Cathedral for the Del Rey League title.

The Phantoms, who were ranked fourth in Division 1, scored two goals in the first half. Alejandro Mendez scored in the 25th minute and Angel Loza in the 36th minute. This paved the way for victory.

Nile Nguidjol added the finisher for the Phantoms in the 69th minute.

When the two met at Bishop Amat weeks ago, the Lancers returned to a 3-2 win at half-time after half-time. This ended the winning streak in Cathedral’s 57-game league and the Phantoms lost in the league for the first time since 2013, giving Amat his first victory over the cathedral since 2009.

Amat (12-2-2, 6-2), who ranked seventh in Division 5, had hoped to enter the game with an already secured title, but last week’s 1-2 loss to Salesian was for indifferent to him Cathedral (13-4-2, 7-1) went into the game on Wednesday for the first time, and this enabled the Phantoms to win their eleventh consecutive championship title with the win.

St. Francis 1, Crespi 0 >> The Golden Knights (11-6-4, 4-5-3) achieved fourth place in the Mission League classification with a narrow street victory against the Celts.

Cole Bender was the hero of the day for St. Francis when he scored the only goal of the game in the first half. Luis Granado scored a critical penalty in the closing stages of the second half.