Arrowverse Crossover: Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin and Both Play Superman

At Arrowverse’s upcoming crossover opportunity, Brandon Routh of Legends of Tomorrow goes well with “The Man of Metal” – just like the Bryan Singer film “Superman Returns” from 2006.

Arrowverse alum Tyler Hoechlin will also repeat his role as Supes for the Crossover, our sister website Deadline Studies.

Routh, who stars Ray Palmer aka The Atom on Legends, is said to appear in the crossover because the Clark Kent / Superman 1 has “time frames” while Hoechlin will play the Man of Metal against each other. TO UPDATE: It was announced on Saturday that Routh Kingdom Come Superman will play, which you can see on the wiki.

It is unclear what half of the crossover will look like.

Impressed by the well-known DC comic arc, the 12-month crossover “Disaster on Infinite Earths” is likely to be a five-part series in which Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends and the Freshman collection Batwoman are involved. The three main elements will be broadcast in December. The other two will air along with the sequel to Legends of Tomorrow in early 2020 after the mid-season break.

