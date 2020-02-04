Arrow Season 8: Chicago Fire Vet Charlie Barnett Cast as [Spoiler]

Advertisement

Arrow’s flash-forward budget is growing: Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire) has joined the eighth and ultimate season of the CW drama as part of the regular position of John Diggle Jr. (aka JJ) and was on San Diego Comedian-Con presented on Saturday.

So far, the adult model of John Diggle and Lyla Michaels’ organic son has only been mentioned in the timeline of Star Metropolis 2040, the place where he is the chief of the Deathstroke gang. He and his adoptive brother Connor Hawke, who is a Knightwatch agent, have a broken relationship that they could possibly relate to.

J.J. Government producer Marc Guggenheim said on the podium that viewers will actually be shocked by the way we transport him … and especially the costume he wears.

Barnett joins a trio of Flash Forward actors who have recently been promoted to regular players: Joseph David-Jones (as Connor Hawke), Katherine McNamara and Ben Lewis (as Oliver and Felicity’s grown children Mia Smoak and William Clayton ).

In addition to participating in firefighter / paramedic Peter Mills in the first three seasons of Chicago Fire, Barnett was most recently in Netflix’s Russian Doll. His various TV credits embody bravery, secrets and techniques, as well as lies and stories of the metropolis.

Arrow’s 10-part Ultimate season premieres on their new evening, October 15, at 9 / 8c at The CW.

Are you excited to see adult J.J. to satisfy? Beat the feedback along with your casting ideas!