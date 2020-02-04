Arrow Cast Drops Final Season teases and reveals who they want to return to

Advertisement

In line with the latest custom, it turned out that Arrow-Solid didn’t exactly know what to expect for the final season of the CW collection. But considering that they go to TVLine’s San Diego Comedian-Con Suite, there are a few provocative things to think about.

For one thing, Stephen Amell agreed with my suggestion that the eighth season, since the monitor confirmed at the end of the seventh season that it wanted to take Oliver from his spouse Felicity and younger Mia to a pre-disaster mission, should be a bit difficult “Buddy Cop effort – although I don’t think who Oliver’s partner is …

Likewise, Amell and Katie Cassidy teased that Laurel wasn’t her normal lone wolf self at the start of season eight, but was working with … another person.

Elsewhere in the video’s question and answer session, I asked Amell if Oliver, while carrying out his pre-disaster venture, hopes / expects in any way to be reunited with Felicity at some point.

However, the most pleasant thing was to reveal the names of the characters / actors who are supposed to return in the course of the 10-part Swan melody, along with the previously introduced Colin Donnell and Josh Segarra (who previously played variations on Tommy Merlyn) and Adrian Chase).

Cassidy and Gonzalez all pointed out that season eight is a tribute to the seven who preceded it and a “love letter” to the followers.

And when you consider how the Arrow crew fended off the job throughout the season, they are giving up the following as a replacement for this shortened farewell for various reasons: “For me, that’s already successful,” said Amell. “Everyone just seems to pull out all the stops and it’s superior.”

