Arnold Schwarzenegger was forced to leave his home amidst the raging wildfires in California on Monday – and the premiere of his film “Terminator: Darkish Destiny” was canceled due to the flames.

The former governor of the Golden State, 72, announced that he had safely relocated hundreds of people in evacuation zones and asked them to monitor compliance.

“We were safely evacuated this morning at half past three,” he tweeted. “When you’re in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out there. I’m grateful for the perfect firefighters on this planet, the real movement heroes who take the risk of protecting their California compatriots.”

The “Terminator” star’s ex-wife, Maria Shriver, has also tweeted that she has been evacuated.

“We are so grateful to our firefighters that they have put their lives on the road for all of us. We are evacuated, but we are protected. We pray for our neighbors, ”she wrote.

Information about the evacuations came here when Paramount Photos announced the cancellation of the premiere of “Terminator: Darkish Destiny”, which was due to take place on Monday at the Chinese-language theater in Hollywood.

“Paramount Photos and Skydance canceled today’s premiere of Terminator: Darkish Destiny in Los Angeles to counter the persistent, vibrant space fires,” said an announcement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We can donate meals for the after party to the American Purple Cross, which provides care for those affected by the fire.”

Tim Miller, the director of the sequel “Terminator,” told the outlet that elsewhere someone could look for fake people, crew members, and their households who had traveled from another city.

“The purple carpet is not the reward for me – the film is,” Miller said.

“However, I feel really terrible for everyone else who let their households come in. So we’re trying to fix that.”

The latest film in the Motion Saga, which opens on Friday, is broad.

The fires have driven nearly 200,000 people out of their homes.

Among them were the basketball star LeBron James and his household, who were evacuated when a brand new fire broke out near Interstate 405 near the Getty Middle in Southern California.