Advertisement

ARMY defends Jimin from hatred. The idol has received the help of its followers even in the most difficult moments.

There is no doubt that Jimin deserved the love of tens of millions of people around the world, not only for his unimaginable expertise, but also for his candy character. Throughout his professional life, the idol has not only made it clear that he is able to solve unimaginable problems, but has also dealt with the criticisms and completely different controversies about which he has always dealt with BTS and ARMY ,

The priority of BTS supporters for Jimin has been increasing for several months after a number of conditions have been introduced that compromise the integrity of the idol.

Advertisement

<조직적으로 활동 중인 악개 오픈톡을 공론화합니다>

합니다 헤이트 는 또 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다 합니다.

바랍니다 방탄 소년단 의 모든 멤버 들이 이상 내부 의 적 으로부터 바랍니다 바랍니다. pic.twitter.com/RCXRVtAtk2

– 공론화 (@ gongronhwa0204) February 4, 2020

Due to the harassment of Sasaengs while Jiminie was traveling in Europe and the malicious feedback he receives continuously, the ARMEE BigHit has asked to get things moving and to defend the idol.

Jimin could very well get a brand new attack that could jeopardize his integrity and image, as recent reviews indicate that a group of people had initiated a kind of conspiracy against him, the place where they had contacted a number of media stores intending to diminish the accomplishments that the idol has provided throughout his or her profession.

#JIMIN was simply assumed to make us happy. Every little problem should bounce off of us … in general it’s not easy. How are you going to hate someone very much if you’re a fan of a bunch? He is part of it, you have to put up with it. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/wQeOzGc6Xj

– Sanne⁷ (@jimochi_su) February 5, 2020

In all of these circumstances, ARMY has offered Jimin help at all times and they have shown him that they will not leave him alone. Completely different hashtags have emerged as development in social networks, the places where BTS followers have left messages of love towards the idol.

Shield your artists, that is out of control, defamation, hate without motive, harassment, all this is aimed at a member without a motive, so I ask you to care for your artists, not with phrases, but with actions @BigHitEnt @bts_bighit # 조직적 조직적 으로 활동 중인 오픈 톡 톡 pic.twitter.com/EO4ewsWnUZ

– Jasiv (@chimsJasiw) February 5, 2020

Inquiries to the company representing BTS will continue because it is a condition that has not been resolved for a long time.

BH please stop ignoring that, defend your artists. Angels should not be treated this way. We will defend you at all times, JM. Pic.twitter.com/VvuSK7tgcC

– ° • ° (@xSerendipity__x) February 4, 2020