Army creates “Egosamba” challenge What did the brand new ARMY Price problem suggest?

‘Outro: EGO’ is the comeback trailer for the Bangtan Boys that they have just launched. It belongs to the report material ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, that of J-Hope, the main dancer and rapper of the group.

As part of the comeback celebration and this video, followers from around the world are joining a brand new mission. Examine the fine print! …

Followers are creating a brand new problem, the Ego Samba Challenge, which consists of dancing samba to the rhythm of J-Hope’s music. Many ARMY have uploaded their video on social networks and sell and show their dance material.

B! TCH it’s the labyrinth of getting younger!

The #EgoSambaChallenge is not just for individuals in Brazil or for those who know how to dance to the rhythm of samba. However, it is a form of expression that brings the fandom together to promote their favorite band.

