ARMY is already preparing for his birthday.

BTS will return with “Map of the soul 7” in February; Still, the fandom can have a really big day before the comeback: J-Hope’s birthday.

The idol will turn 26 (Korean age 27 years earlier). From the moment ARMY organized the so-called Hobi month to have fun, we will inform you about all the important points.

It’s #hobiuary time to celebrate PART pic.twitter.com/ySOsAuIMiE

– pilar⁷ (@itsbngtan) January 31, 2020

Through the hashtag #Hobiuary, ARMY awarded the title February as an idol month. They’ve shared a number of J-Hope’s photos and films to celebrate in advance and can’t imagine someone with such a young appeal will turn out to be a 27-year-old boy.

It is formally the beginning of hobiuary !!

For those who see this, you are required to tag @BTS_twt to tie in the celebrations !!! ☀️ 🌈 🐿 pic.twitter.com/QSKhoqVCqj

– mina⁷ ✰ (@ EUPH0RlAL0VE) January 31, 2020

It is only clear what initiatives there can be to have fun on February 18th. However, ARMY has sent out a number of support messages and would like to consider that J-Hope is indeed his hope and is happy with a smile all the time. his phrases and his means of being.

February would be the month of ARMY, J-Hope and BTS.