Armed man steals women who stopped to help crash near agate

ELBERT COUNTY, Colorado. – Law enforcement agencies are looking for an armed carjacker who targeted two women who stopped to help him in an accident near Agate.

The carjacker, who was described as a white man in his twenties, fled the stolen silver 2016 Toyota RAV4, according to a spokesman for the Elbert County sheriff’s office. Two other women, described as Spanish and possibly between 20 and 30 years old, fled with the man.

Nationwide, law enforcement agencies were alerted to keep an eye on the stolen vehicle.

The carjacker and his passengers had turned a red Dodge Grand Caravan near Highway 86 and County Road 125.

When the passers-by stopped to help, the man pulled a gun and took her vehicle.

The Dodge was also stolen from Denver, the spokesman said.

The authorities were called to the scene shortly after 5 a.m.

