Armed man steals women who stopped to help crash near agate

ELBERT COUNTY, Colorado. – Law enforcement agencies are looking for an armed carjacker who targeted two women who stopped to help him in an accident near Agate.

The carjacker, who was described as a white man in his twenties, fled the stolen silver 2016 Toyota RAV4, according to a spokesman for the Elbert County sheriff’s office.

Nationwide, law enforcement agencies were alerted to look out for the stolen vehicle:

Silver 2016 Toyota RAV4, Arizona plate BSR3729

At the time of the crime, the man was wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, black socks, and a brown military-style backpack. He stood about 5 feet 10.

Two other women fled with the man. One is described as about 5-feet-7 and thick with long, curly, black hair. The second woman is described as about six feet tall with acne scars on her face and long, dark, straight hair. She was wearing a hat and a light jacket.

The carjacker and his passengers had turned a red Dodge Grand Caravan near Highway 86 and County Road 125.

When the passers-by stopped to help, the man pulled a gun and took her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The Dodge was also stolen from Denver, the spokesman said.

The authorities were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m.

