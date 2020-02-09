Armed man in custody after assaulting two New York City police officers

Advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – An armed man is in custody after twice raiding Bronx police officers in 12 hours and wounding two attacks that have provoked outrage by officials who attribute the violence to an atmosphere of anti-police rhetoric.

The man, whose name was not released immediately, was captured after entering a Bronx police station and starting shooting shortly before 8:00 am on Sunday. His shots hit a lieutenant in the arm and barely missed other police personnel before he ran out of bullets, lay down and threw his pistol.

This attack occurred a few hours after the same man approached a patrol car in the same part of the Bronx and shot two officers inside, wounding one before escaping on foot, police said.

Despite several shots in both incidents, nobody was killed and everyone should recover, the police said.

“Only by the grace of God and the heroic acts of those in the building who took him into custody do we not speak of police officers who were murdered in a New York police station,” said police commissioner Dermot Shea at a press conference.

Police officer Paul Stroffolino, injured in the first shootout, was released from the hospital on Sunday to applaud a sizeable contingent of officer colleagues. The officer, who had a bandage on his neck, gave the crowd a thumbs-up.

Shea called the gunman a “coward” and said he had a long criminal history, including a shootout and carjacking in 2002, when he also fired a gun at police officers. Shea said the man was released from prison in 2017 after attempted murder.

The commissioner also attacked criminal justice reform activists who have held demonstrations against excessive police violence in recent months, including a major protest in the Grand Central Terminal. He suggested that the protests had helped create an environment against the police.

“These things have nothing to do with each other. We recently had people walking through the streets of New York City, ”said Shea. “Words are important. And words influence people’s behavior. “

Shea has provided no evidence that the shooter knew or was affected by these protests during the attacks this weekend.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who took office partly due to a promise to reform overly aggressive policing for minority communities, also suggested that the mood against the police had gotten out of control.

“Anyone who hates our officers helps and encourages this kind of atmosphere. That is not acceptable, ”said de Blasio. “You could protest for anything you believe in, but you can’t maliciously attack those who are here to protect us. That creates such a dynamic. “

The attacks were reminiscent of other unprovoked attacks on police officers sitting in their patrol cars.

In 2017, an armed man killed Officer Miosotis Familia while she was sitting in her patrol car in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their Brooklyn patrol car by a man who was upset by the recent police killing of unarmed black men.

The Ramos and Liu murders were also the result of major street protests, and some officials blamed de Blasio for solidarity with the demonstrations and turned away from the Democrat at the funerals.

Robert Gangi, executive director of the Police Reform Organizing Project’s Advocacy Group, said it was “irresponsible” for Shea and de Blasio to say that this weekend’s violence has been linked to recent demonstrations where activists “legitimately protest” , “

However, Gangi said of the armed man that “there is no defense for a maniac who opens fire on the police”.

The first attack occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, when the armed man went to the van and asked the officers for directions and then fired shots, Stroffolino, who was behind the wheel, grazed his chin and neck and narrowly missed an artery.

Stroffolino and his partner for eight years, Brian Hanlon, a friend since middle school, hit the gas to get away. Nobody fired a shot.

The police released a photo of the alleged shooter and combed the city for him when he entered the police station that coordinated the search, went to the desk and pulled a gun. The wounded lieutenant returned the fire but missed it, and the police ran out of an adjoining room just in time to avoid the pursuing gunner. Two surveillance cameras recorded a video of the chaotic scene.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said on a tweet Sunday that he was “horrified by the multiple attacks” on the police.

“NY law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to protect us,” he wrote. “These attacks are hideous.”

President Donald Trump immediately used the shootings to attack the Democratic Mayor and Governor of New York.

“I grew up in New York City and have seen for years how great NYC’s ‘finest’ are. Due to the weak leadership of Governor & Mayor, the lack of support and the lack of compliance with the applicable regulations, our wonderful police force in New York is under fire. Stop it now! He tweeted.

The attacks occurred in the 41st district of the Bronx, a once crime-ridden district whose former headquarters was known as “Fort Apache” and in 1981 where a film with Paul Newman was made.

However, the neighborhood has become much safer in recent years. A total of five deaths and 164 robberies were reported last year, compared to 44 deaths and 1,095 robberies in 1990.

