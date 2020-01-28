Arjun Rampal's photo of his 'camera shy' boy stole our hearts!

Advertisement

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades’ little boy Arik is a personified cuteness. The couple often gives insights into their son’s social media and these are enough to melt our hearts! Arjun Rampal recently shared a picture of his little family on Instagram called “Camera shy #memories #goa”.

How adorable is this photo ?! Gabriella, Arjun and Arik look immersed in Goa and look peaceful and happy just to be in each other’s company. While Arjun and Gabriella look directly into the camera, Baby Arik seems to be shielding themselves from it!

Arjun Rampal surprised the world when he announced on social media that he was going to be a father again. The model actor shared a beloved photo of himself with a pregnant Gabriella and wrote: “Blessed that you are starting over … thank you baby for this baby.” Gabriella also shared the same picture and wrote the title: “Thank you for both of you. I can’t wait to meet you.”

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetraides are said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after party in 2009, when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia teamed up with IPL to organize the bashes. Arjun and more, who are parents of two daughters, have ended their marriageThe Mumbai court recently granted the duo divorce.

