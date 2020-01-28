Advertisement

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie. Mona Shourie died in 2012 after fighting cancer. The younger daughter Anshula recently went on social media to share a nice childhood memory with her mother and Mickey Mouse. The social entrepreneur shared a photo and wrote: “Miss you Ma. I only have our memories together, but on some days I wish that you and I also have more pictures together …” Take a look at the following post:

Arjun and Anshula were very close to their mother. Her death left a gap in her life, and although they are now close to her father Boney Kapoor and his family, including daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, it is still a huge gap to fill.

In the professional field, Anshula has launched her new fundraising company called Fankind. The online platform offers fans the opportunity to get in touch with their favorite stars. Here fans can also take part in fun activities like paintball, baking and cricket with their favorite stars. The platform will in turn collect and support donations to charity.

