Federal court ruled Arizona Republicans’ ban on postal voting illegal and unconstitutional, calling it intentional discrimination against people of color who already face increased barriers to voting .

The move is a major victory for the Democratic Party, which filed the lawsuit, and it will likely be easier for minorities to count their ballots in the largely red state.

Four years ago, Republicans in Arizona made it a crime, punishable by jail time, for third-party groups to collect postal ballots during elections – a process often called “ballot picking” .

Marginalized communities in the state can count more on harvesting ballots, the court noted. Amerindians, for example, benefit greatly from third party ballot collection efforts, as only 18% of registered voters have home mail service, and reservations may be far from polling stations. Certain minority communities also have a general distrust of the postal system: in San Luis, a 98% Hispanic city, a large highway separates 13,000 inhabitants from the nearest post office.

“The negative impact on minority communities is substantial. Without “access to reliable and secure mail services” and without reliable transportation, many minority voters “prefer to give their ballot to a volunteer,” the court said. And Hispanics and Native Americans make up almost 37% of the state’s population – promising to be a key demographic in this year’s presidential election.

The decision noted that the Republican effort to restrict the collection of ballots by third parties appeared to be part of a long-standing effort to suppress Black, Hispanic, and Native American votes. The Republicans passed a similar law in 2011, but abandoned the effort after an election official admitted that the measure was designed to target voting activities in Hispanic regions.

The court also overturned a separate state policy that required election officials to cast ballots if someone voted in the wrong riding. But voters have faced enormous challenges. Sometimes they were led to the wrong constituency without being told that their vote would not count, the court noted. And Arizona changes its polling places with unusual frequency and rejected 38,355 ballots from people who voted in the wrong place between 2008 and 2016 (minority voters were more than twice as likely as their white counterparts to vote in. outside their constituency).

Arizona has a long history of electoral discrimination and until 2013 it was necessary to submit any change of vote to the federal government for approval under a provision of the Voting Rights Act. But after the Supreme Court emptied this provision, Arizona was free to implement changes – such as the discriminatory ban on the harvesting of ballots – without federal oversight.

The Republicans claimed that many of these changes, including the Arizona ballot ban, were created to prevent voter fraud. But electoral fraud is extremely rare in the United States and there is no evidence that it is linked to the collection of ballots in Arizona.

“No one has ever found a case of electoral fraud related to third party ballots in Arizona,” the court wrote. “It’s not for lack of trying.”

