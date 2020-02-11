Advertisement

Bollywood Hungama News Network

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Created: February 11, 2020 – 6:51 PM IST

Advertisement

According to reports, popular singer Arijit Singh paid a breathtaking purchase price of 9.1 million rupees for four apartments in the suburbs of Mumbai. The apartments are on the same floor and are said to be in Versova. The singer has already paid 54 lakh for stamp duty.

A report also suggests that an apartment is 32 square meters and cost the singer 1.80 rupees. Another apartment, 70 square meters, was sold for 2.20 rupees. We heard that he bought the third apartment for 2.60 rupees and it is about 80 square meters. The fourth apartment extends over 70 square meters and costs Rs 2.5 crore.

The singer, who took part in the TV reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 but couldn’t win, started his career as a playback singer in 2010. In his career over the past decade, Arijit has given his voice to over 200 songs and in which he worked in 2019 alone over 15 albums. In 2020 we heard him in Manalg, Street Dancer 3D and Love Aaj Kal.

Loading…